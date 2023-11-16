As N’assembly Wades Into Strike, Calls For Dialogue

The House of Representatives has resolved with the Senate towards stopping the nationwide strike called by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC). This followed the adoption of a motion of urgent national importance sponsored by Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu. Kalu called for the National Assembly to meet with organised labour to find a lasting solution to their demands.

He said: “If you go to our legislative agenda which we unveiled yesterday, on page 10, Mr Speaker, the mission statement of your administration which I’m gladly a part of, states: ‘Nigeria faces numerous challenges across various sectors and legislative interventions are crucial for addressing these issues and driving positive change”.

“The next paragraph states: ‘Critically as people’s representatives, we recognise that Nigerians and our constituents have the right to know what issues are being addressed and what priorities their elected representatives focus on. This transparency enhances public trust and accountability’. “Accordingly, we have dubbed the 10th House the People’s House. Mr Speaker this is the People’s House dubbed by you and I and all the leaders of this assembly.”

Kalu added: “Today, we were called early in the morning not to come for sitting, that the rooms are going to be locked and those that put on lights will not be there. But on a second call, I was told that you braved it and said we could not engage our people from our home, we will engage them when we sit together and I commend you Mr Speaker.

“We came because there’s a burning issue in Nigeria with NLC, who had threatened yesterday about going on a massive national strike; it will be unworthy of us to leave this House today without looking into this issue. I pray that the NLC and all the unions should trust us once again. We will use diplomacy where necessary to engage as usual.

“They should trust us again to come together to find lasting solutions for their pain. We can dialogue, I pray for the House leadership and that of the Senate to sit with this aggrieved NLC, as soon as possible to enable us to find a lasting solution to their needs.” Shortly after moving the motion, a majority of the lawmakers lamented the hardship caused by the strike, appealing to labour to call it off.

Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, who presided over the session, said the leadership of the House would meet with its Senate counterpart towards ending the strike.