As NAFDAC Shuts Down Fake Beverage Factories In Aba

Share

The recent shutting down of the infamous Cemetery Market in Aba the capital of Abia State, notoriously known as Africa’s biggest market for the production and sales of fake food items and beverages is a commendable feat on the part of the National Agency of Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

Being the second of such lifesaving activity in two years, and as led by the Director-General of the agency, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, there are some hard lessons to glean from the success so far achieved, as well as instituting more effective and sustainable policies to eradicate the menace of the production of fake food and drugs.

As widely reported in the media the fake food items and drinks taken away during the ‘Operation Clean Up Aba’ amounted to over a whopping N5 billion.

Apart from members of the team breaking more than 1,500 boxes of fake products, over 240 small factories were discovered making fake products in an unhygienic environment!

Furthermore, the factories were identified as using dirty and unsafe water, bad chemicals and old bottles to make the fake versions of some popular brands.

In fact, three storage places were found storing old yoghurt belonging to a well-known brand. But that was not all there were to the life-threatening activities of the makers of fake consumables.

Apart from using unhygienic sources of water in processing their products, they used saccharine, unapproved colouring agents, harmful chemicals as well as cheaper sugar and starches.

According to Adeyeye: “The adulteration of alcoholic beverages involves cheaper sugars and starches, instead of fruits or grapes”.

Considering the health hazards posed by these criminal elements, the fact that the raid on the Cemetery Market has taken place twice in two years throws up some important questions needing urgent answers.

How for instance, was it possible for the fraudulent activities of the processors of fake products to resurface after the first raid about a year ago?

Could they have functioned without some financiers and government agents? If they had, who are the culprits and accomplices?

Is it not because such criminally-minded individuals responsible for making fake food and beverages have been enjoying immunity that they have exhibited the audacity to continue with their activities?

How, for

instance, was

it possible for

the fraudulent

activities of the

processors of

fake products

to resurface

after the first

raid about a year

ago?

And has any proper scrutiny and investigation been conducted to identify the innocent souls who might have fallen as voiceless victims -either suffering from illnesses caused by dirty water and adulterated drinks, or worse still died as a result of consuming such products?

Answers to these questions are needed to provide questions are needed to provide lasting solutions to the criminality so that it does not rear its ugly head again.

According to the Food and Drugs ACT Cap. F. 32 LFN 2004 the agency is statutorily mandated to prohibit the production, importation, exportation, distribution and sales of adulterated food items, drugs and cosmetics. Also worthy of note is the power invested in it to prohibit the production of such items in unsanitary conditions.

There is the designation of inspecting officers on importation of specific unapproved food and drugs. The agency can go further to prosecute those found blatantly violating such legal provisions.

For instance, in June 2024 NAFDAC arraigned some people and a company before the Federal High court in Kano over the manufacture of fake drugs.

According to the prosecution counsel, Oche Abutu, the syndicate was involved in the manufacturing, distribution and sales of several falsified medicines.

Some of the purported drugs included Asian Ampicillin 125 mg +Cloxacillin, 125 mg /5ml for suspension for children.

Another one was Artil-Go (Artmether 20 mg +Lumefantrinel 20 mg/5ml powder for suspension for children.

But when they were tested at the NAFDAC laboratory in Kaduna it was found out that there was no trace of medicine in all the formulations! As rightly noted by the legal counsel:

“This puts the patients in danger of treatment failure and possible death.” And the grievous offence violates Section 1 (a) of the Counterfeit and Fake Drugs Law punishable under Section 3(1)(a) of the Act.

The heart of the matter therefore, is for all concerned Nigerians who understand the all- important life-protecting functions of NAFDAC to play our parts in preventing the processing, distribution, and marketing of adulterated food and drinks which have been going on in Aba. And probably some other parts of the country for years.

As Adeyeye stated, the support from the Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, the Mayor of Aba as well as the interim market management committee played a pivotal role towards the success of the operation.

We definitely need more of such across the country to save our lives from adulterated food, drinks, cosmetics and drugs.

NAFDAC was established by Decree 15 of 1993 but it was amended by Decree 19 of 1999 before the 2004 Act. Ever since it has been focused on its mandate, including the prosecution of the offenders.

But more public enlightenment on its policies, programmes and projects is needed and should be sustained.

That would enhance awareness creation and the need for inclusiveness – with support from all and sundry, including protection for whistle-blowers as it moves forward.

Share

Please follow and like us: