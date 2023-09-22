…As Mum Begs Nigerians to Help Apprehend Naira Marley, Question NDLEA

… Sen. Abbo, Tonto Dikeh and Iyabo Ojo Visit Family

Mother of the late singer, Mohbad, Mrs Aloba, has begged the Federal Government and Nigerians in general to help uncover the truth behind her son’s untimely demise.

She made the call when Sen. Elisha Abbo, Chairman, Senate Committee on Entertainment Economy and Nollywood actresses , Tonto Dikeh and Iyabo Ojo, paid condolence visits to the family in Lagos yesterday.

Mrs Aloba, who spoke in Yoruba Language, alleged that Naira Marley, the owner of Marlian Record label, is connected to her son’s death. She also called for assistance in investigating the matter further.

She said that her late son had always complained about serious threat to his life by Naira Marley and some other individuals. In tears, Aloba said “I know my son, he told me that Naira Marley usually threatened him.

Please Nigerians help me to look for him; please have mercy on me; that is all you can do for me. “I cannot singlehandedly fish him out. Also, he told me the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), gave him some water in a bottle to drink sometimes ago. Help me please.