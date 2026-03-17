…As Multiple Explosions Rock Maiduguri

After failed attempts in the early hours of yesterday, residents of Maiduguri, Borno State capital, were again thrown into shock yesterday evening following deafening sounds of multiple explosions.

Boko Haram terrorists were suspected to have planted Improvised Explosives Device (IEDs) in parts of the ancient town. The gate of University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH), Monday Market Roundabout and Elkanemi were areas affected by the explosion.

The first explosion was reportedly heard around 7pm, shortly after Muslims broke their fast. It is unclear if there were any casualties from the incident which occurred hours after terrorists attacked a military location in Ajilari, an outskirt of Maiduguri, where they burnt the place and carted away a military patrol vehicle.

However, the troops successfully repelled the attack and killed some of the terrorists as many fled the scene with bullet wounds.