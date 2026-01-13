…As Multiple Auto-Crashes Claim 5 In Gombe

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), has confirmed the death of five persons, in a multiple auto crash on the GombeBauchi Road, in Akko Local Government Area of Gombe state.

Sector Commander of the FRSC Gombe command, Mr Samson Kaura, confirmed the accident in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday.

According to him, three vehicles including a trailer tanker, Toyota car, and a Bajaj motorcycle, were involved in the crash which occured at noon yesterday.

Kaura said that 10 persons were affected by the crash, which claimed the lives of three persons, while two others died on their way to the hospital. He said that five others, sustained varying degrees of injuries ranging from head injury, fracture and laceration.

According to him, the injured persons have been taken to a Specialist Hospital in Gombe for medical care, while the bodies of the deceased were deposited at the mortuary of the hospital.

Kaura said that preliminary investigation showed that the crash was caused by dangerous driving, adding that the car was trying to overtake when it collided with the tanker. The commander warned drivers against wrongful overtaking, adding that it puts the lives of passengers at risk.