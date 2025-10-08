…As Market Women Back Oba Of Benin

Market women in Benin have backed the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II’s rejection of the installation of Josephine Ibhaguezejele as the Iyaloja of Edo State by the Iyaloja-General of Market Women Association Folashade Ojo-Tinubu.

A statement by the Palace said the women, who visited the Oba on Monday, saluted him for upholding Benin’s rich culture and tradition.

Ibhaguezejele ‘s installation took place at the Government House, but during a visit to the Oba Ewuare II on the same day, the monarch told Tinubu-Ojo that the concept of Iyaloja was alien to the Benin Kingdom.

Speaking on behalf of the market women, Florence Ahunwan said they were in agreement with Oba Ewuare for his defence of Edo heritage.

She said: “We are in the palace on a solidarity visit to the Benin monarch, Oba Ewuare II over the heat generated by the installation of Iyaloja in the state.

“His position on the matter is correct and we commend our royal father for upholding Benin’s rich culture and tradition.” The Obazelu of Benin, Chief Osaro Idah, who was joined by other Palace Chiefs acknowledged the comments made by the market women.