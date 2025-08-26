…As LASG, China Restate Partnership To Strengthen Bond, Cultural Heritage

The Lagos State Government and China have restated their commitment to a strategic partnership on the promotion of their rich cultural heritage.

The Special Adviser to Governor Babajide SanwoOlu on Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mr Idris Aregbe, spoke on the partnership during a courtesy visit by senior officials of the People’s Republic of China to the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture in Alausa, Lagos, yesterday.

He said the partnership would strengthen the bond between Lagos and China to showcase rich cultural heritage, adding that his ministry is “passionate about the development and implementation of strategic plans to drive cultural growth, foster artistic and creative development, and showcase the rich cultural heritage and artistic expressions unique to Lagos State.”

Aregbe, who highlighted the Lagos Cultural Mission, acknowledged the remarkable contributions of the Chinese community in Lagos and reaffirmed the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration’s commitment to making the State the second home for the Chinese.