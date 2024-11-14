…As Lagos Court Confines Another For Allegedly Defilling 11-year-old Girl

Share

An Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court yesterday remanded a middle aged man, Godwin Uzodinma, at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre, for allegedly defiling an 11-year-old girl.

Uzodinma, was arraigned on a two count of sexual assault by penetration and defilement, preferred against him by the Lagos State Government.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge. Justice Rahman Oshodi granted him bail in the sum of N50 million with two sureties in like sum.

Oshodi ordered that the two sureties should be gainfully employed and should show evidence of two years tax payment to the state.

He said the addresses of the sureties should be verified by the court registrar and the defendant should submit his International Passport to the court According to him, the charge against the defendant is a severe one and he may possibly be absent in court to face trial.

The judge thereafter remanded Uzodinma pending the fulfillment of his bail condition and adjourned the case until Feb. 19, 2025 for commencement of trial.

The Lagos State Counsel, Ms Buko- la Okeowo, had earlier told the court that the defendant committed the offences sometime in 2017 and 2019, on Shogunle Street, Ikeja.

Okeowo submitted that the defendant allegedly defiled the minor, by having unlawful sexual intercourse with her. She said that the defendant inserted his organ into the minor’s anus. According to her, the offences vio- late Sections 137 and 261 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sections 137 and 261 attract life imprisonment respectively, if found guilty

