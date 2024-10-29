As Kuje Residents Access Free Medical Services

Share

The West African College of Physicians (WACP) on Saturday undertook a medical mission that touched the lives of over 1,000 residents of Kuhe, a community in Kuje Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory.

The outreach which was part of activities lined up to mark the 48th Annual General Scientific Meeting of WACP, underscored the commitment of the College in improving healthcare accessibility The WACP President, Dr Rose Macauley, a Liberian, stated that access to quality healthcare was not just a privilege, but a fundamental right of every citizen.

According to her, the medical outreach initiative was a testament to WACP’s commitment to ensuring that no one was left behind, regardless of their location or economic status.

She said: “This is the first time the college is undertaking this as a pre-AGSM activity. We are grateful to Nigeria chapter for Organising this medical outreach.

This medical outreach programme is more than just a service; it is a lifeline for many who have been unable to access regular medical care. “It is our hope that those individuals seen by the doctors today continue to seek care in health facilities near their locations.

It is the collective responsibility of providers to care for the health of our people, and that starts with initiative likes this.”

Chairman Kuje Area Council, Mr Abdullahi Sabo who noted that the importance of the medical outreach could not be overstated, said many Juke residents face challenges in accessing quality healthcare due to financial constraints, geographical barriers and lack of awareness Represented by a personal assistant, Mr Mohammed-Gimba Ebbo, he said the medical outreach bridges many gap, as it provides free medical services, consultations, screenings, and treatments to those who need them the most.

“This initiative underscores the college’s commitment to improving healthcare accessibility and quality in our community. The importance of this medical outreach cannot be overstated. Many residents face challenges in accessing quality healthcare due to financial constraints, geographical barriers, or lack of awareness.

“The benefits of this outreach are multifaceted: Early detection and treatment of diseases, improved health awareness and education, enhanced quality of life for beneficiaries and strengthened healthcare infrastructure in our community.”

The Traditional ruler of Kuje community, Chief, Alhaji Haruna Jilbrin, stressed that the issue of healthcare was a service to humanity.”

Meanwhile, the West African College of Physicians (WACP) has said poor health budgets and governance failures were the major challenges hindering the development of healthcare services and delivery in the West African region.

President of WACP, Dr. Rose Macauley who made the disclosure in a briefing to herald the 48th Annual General Scientific Meeting (AGSM) holding in Abuja, said the College was not comfortable with the inadequate resources being allocated to the health sector by governments in West African countries.

Recalling the Abuja Declaration which recommended countries should allocate 15% of their GDP to healthcare, Macauley maintained that a country with an annual budget under $1 billion would continue to grapple with issues of insufficient hospital equipment and medications, leading to poor health outcomes and delivery.

According to her, the issues of corruption and poor accountability of the limited resources allocated to health in the West African sub region, have also continued to affect healthcare delivery in the region.

She said: “We continue to face considerable challenges, including emerging infectious diseases, non-communicable diseases, and the critical need for sustainable healthcare financing and workforce development.

“Many of our countries rely on external support for their healthcare delivery system as much as our governments could do better.

“One of our major problem or challenges is with the health budget.because we do not have the resources to put in place what we need. For instance, if our hospitals were well equipped and provide the medication that we need a lot of the issues could be addressed.

“In our sub region, people say that we are among the richest in the world, but again, we are the poorest. There are many reasons, one being governance. The resources have to be provided to strengthen the system.

“Our gathering in Abuja represents a collective commitment to not only tackle these challenges but to transform our region’s healthcare systems to better serve our communities.

We recognize that by bringing together experts from across West Africa and beyond, we will foster dialogue, share knowledge, and develop actionable strategies to strengthen healthcare across our countries” Concerned the West African region has the highest burden of many diseases, Dr. Macauley emphasized the need for governments in West Africa to strengthen the health systems to address the plethora of diseases the continent was grappling with.

“Unless the system is strengthened, the delivery cannot be done correctly, we will not be able to address the challenges. We know that there are opportunities and many challenges.

“We can put as much recommendations out there as we want, but the our governments will have to be the one to provide the very environment for us to strengthen the system.

Strengthening healthcare benefits both individuals and communities.” Commenting on the 2024 Annual General Scientific Meeting (AGSM), Dr. Ma – cauley said key highlights includes a convocation and induction ceremony for new members and fellows from across the 13 chapter countries in the region, recognition of contributions by WACP members and partners to healthcare delivery in the West African region through awards.

The AGSM would also provide an opportunity for the College to showcase groundbreaking research and innovations conducted by healthcare professionals within the West African region.

From advancements in diagnostic technologies to public health initiatives, our members will present evidence-based solutions that have the potential to transform healthcare delivery in West Africa.

