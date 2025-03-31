…As Kano Govt Dispatches Delegation To Edo

Share

The Kano State Government has dispatched a high-powered delegation to engage with the Edo State Government and the Hausa community in Edo over the recent the killing of Kano indigenes in Edo.

Governor Abba Yusuf condemned the incident in a live broadcast and assured the people of Kano that his administration would relentlessly pursue justice for the victims.

The delegation, scheduled to depart today, “will work to ensure justice is served and those responsible are held accountable”.

Yusuf also confirmed that all affected individuals would receive full compensation.

According to him, Governor Monday Okpebholo has assured him that most of the suspected culprits have been apprehended, with investigations ongoing.

He urged residents to remain law-abiding and refrain from retaliation, emphasising Kano’s reputation as one of the most peaceful states in the country.

