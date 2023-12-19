As joyous breeze blows on widows, PWDs

The month of December symbolises joy, and so many people practically leap into it with great expectations. To the poor masses, it is a season of angelic visitations, which they pray earnestly not to miss, while to the rich, it is a season for deep expression of love and benevolence, often demonstrated by various degrees of sharing.

Help Line

In the Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) the memories of last week would definitely remain indelible in the minds of 350 widows and Persons with Disabilities ( PWDs) who were feted with different kinds of gifts by members of an Abuja based non governmental organisation, Helpline Foundation for the Needy.

President, Helpline Foundation for the Needy, Dr. Jumai Ahmadu, who presented the gifts to beneficiaries, over the weekend, said that this 20th edition was packaged in collaboration with Mrs. Chinasa Ohaa, the President of Right Care Foundation and Mrs. Mariam Haruna, of Ladies of Grace

She disclosed that about 350 widows, Persons with Disabilities and other vulnerable people were carefully selected to benefit from the various kinds of food stuff, clothes and other items.

She noted that this special end of the year party, was the 20th edition, with opportunities for clusters of women groups that were empowered by with skills acquisition, to showcase their products.

Ahmadu disclosed that the beneficiaries were carefully selected from over 50 clusters of women groups, across the FCT, Nasarawa and Niger states.

She also disclosed that her group has evolved strategies to make the yearly celebration of the less privileged people, more impactful, by teaching them how to fish by themselves, than just giving them fish to eat.

According to her, “We decided this year to make a progress report of what we have been doing.The women we have, we brought them out to teach them some skills.

“We now said let’s see what they have done by way of inspecting and monitoring their progress,and see if the efforts we have put in place are yielding results, we are very happy with what we saw this morning.

“So this development is what will encourage them, and it will portray that women are just waiting to be given enabling environment to express themselves, they are widows and have lived above their situations.

“This would enable them to earn money and to see their children through school, and also support other vulnerable widows in their midst, they have made that commitment and by this time next year we hope to see them inviting us for various launch of their products and that is what they are going to do.” She said.

Also, the President Right Care Foundation, Mrs. Chinasa Ohaa, who was represented at the event by Richards Omotayo, said helping to ameliorate the conditions of the less privileged people, was a patriotic national service.

In her goodwill message, Mrs. Mariam Haruna, of the Ladies of Grace, called on all stakeholders to join hands in empowering the downtrodden in the society.

Inside Abuja observed that the spirit of the beneficiaries, which hitherto seemed downcast, appeared revived after they received their packages. To them, it was the expected yultide’s breeze, blowing on them very early.

Many of them were overwhelmed with excitement and shed tears of joy.

Some of them said their spirits were not just revived by the food items, but have been relieved of the excruciating economic burden on their families.

The Beneficiaries

The leader of one of the associations of Persons with Disabilities

( PWDs), Yunusa Adamu, was seen with incredible agility gathering his group’s share of the largesse, despite walking with clutches. It proved that the gifts were capable of energising the weak.

In a chat with Inside Abuja, Adamu said that many of the members of association were not Christians, but have always reaped bountifully from the goodwill of the yultide every year.

Adamu noted that Helpline Foundation for the Needy, has remained constant in contributing to the empowerment of his members. He also called for other members of the society to help make life comfortable for the less privileged people.

Another aged beneficiary, Mama Jumai Afiniki, who was said to be a leader of one of the women clusters, could not contain her joy when she was given the opportunity to talk about the annual widows’ fiesta.

The overjoyed woman almost forgot that she was aided by a walking stick in her hands.

Inside Abuja gathered that Mama Afiniki has not just been a constant beneficiary for almost 18 years, but has initiated some steps to be of help to other widows.

Spreading Joy

Inside Abuja learnt that the women were not just getting food and clothes annually from this organisation, but have become care givers to other needy women within their communities.

A leader of one of the women clusters in New Nyanya, Nasarawa state, Felicia Sams , testified that the skills acquisition programme introduced by the organisation has empowered several women under her supervision.

While displaying some of the crafts made by the women, she noted that with more support, the women could become strong economic pillars in their localities