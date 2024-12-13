…As IPOB Vows To Provide Security In S’ East

Share

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) yesterday promised safety of life and property for those coming home for Christmas.

In a statement by spokesman Emma Powerful, the outlawed separatist group stressed its commitment to ending the security challenges facing the region.

The statement said: “The Directorate of State of the global family and movement of IPOB under the command of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu wishes to reiterate once again our commitment to end insecurity in the South East.

“We also encourage our people who wish to return home to enjoy the Christmas season as usual, with the assurance that ESN will provide a peaceful atmosphere during the festive period. “Igbo land is a very peaceful region.

IPOB encourages our people to contribute our best to ensure that it remains peaceful. We need peace to thrive as a strategic economic hub in Africa.

“Every Igbo man and woman must work towards peace and security in the South East. “We can’t afford to continue to be in disarray while other regions seem to enjoy peace and security, even if they are not exactly peaceful.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"