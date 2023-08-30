As Igbo women undergo 2023 August meeting

It’s no longer news that the 2023 episode of the famous August Meeting annually observed by the womenfolk within the shores of Igboland is currently on top gear. The elaborate form of the yearly ritual, which seems peculiar to the Igbo race, rightly commenced in most of the concerned localities two weeks back, in the usual style. It’s noteworthy that various amazing events are usually showcased during the ceremonial version of the annual ritual, which invariably involves various women personalities, coupled with members of the menfolk who are often present as invitees. It is equally worth noting that, in various states, the women are observing the August Meeting in their respective communities of origin, or Local Government Areas (LGAs) at large.

This makes it incumbent on those residing abroad to return home prior to the stipulated period. Women in several religious bodies, especially the Catholic dominion, also commemorate the event in a more unique and resounding pattern to the delight of their fellow congregants. Regarding that of the church, the members of the menfolk are usually required to collectively rally round their wives as long as the meeting lasts, towards showcasing their unanimous support. This piece is informed by the compelling need to conscientize these golden women on what is primarily expected of their persons while they meet as well as the need for them to variously stick to the rudimentary objectives that necessitated the institution of the famous August Meeting. Hence, they must be sensitized to concentrate solely on the subject matter.

The August Meeting was instituted to help in the promotion of unity of purpose among the womenfolk in their respective jurisdictions. It was understood that the anticipated unity would enable the women in their numbers to assist the male counterparts in issues bordering on societal uplift. According to the founders, there was need for the women to acknowledge that they could not be kept in abeyance while discussing most societal matters. Years after the August Meeting was founded, the supposed commendable gathering was abused when some of the women saw it as an avenue to showcase their material worth, thereby intimidating their fellow members who could not afford such possessions or affluence. The stipulated abuse was apparently at the expense of the husbands of those who could be described as lessprivileged, material wise.

In the long run, owing to such uncalled practice, competition ensued among the women who contrarily were expected to work as a team. Such kind of rivalry as the one specified above, among others, resulted in a colossal setback as against the real goal and vision behind the invention of the August Meeting commemoration. Thereafter, the more rational ones who thought it wise to reinvigorate the lofty initiative, decided to make amends by implementing some policies that could make their members act like a family instead of people from diverse backgrounds. One of the remarkable rules is the present culture that ensures every member of the fraternity wears uniform clothe. Ever since the decorum was restored, there have been series of societal projects embarked upon by the womenfolk in their respective localities, though a few of them is still hell-bent towards distracting the seriousminded ones. Whatever the case might be, there is indeed a strong need to let this group of wives, and of course mothers, stick to the extant rules and regulations as they observe the ongoing 2023 August Meeting in their various towns or clans, as the case may be. First, our lovely women must conduct this meeting as one indivisible family.

They must note they would stand to achieve nothing if they gather with diverse interests. It suffices to say that they must possess only one voice, so they can deliberate on any issue at hand without experiencing fracas amongst themselves as it is often witnessed in most Houses of Assembly across the country. The women need to understand the basic need of their immediate societies, and not that of where they reside. It’s not anymore news that women residing in different states across Nigeria and even beyond, converge on their communities of origin on an annual basis for the August Meeting anniversary. So, as they converge, they ought not to have in their mindsets the need of the locality where they currently base; rather, what should be of discourse is the need of the hosting locality. This must be treated as paramount at all cost.

Another pertinent matter that requires to be discussed among these revered women is an issue concerning their various homes. Ab initio, a woman has been regarded as the manager of the home; needless to assert that she is ostensibly in charge of the day-to-day management of the home affairs such as the child’s upbringing, cookery, home maintenance, and so on. In view of this, they must deliberate on issues that would help to curb the ongoing social decadence among our young ones that has already eaten deep into their bone marrows and that of our society at large. Our women must understand that a child’s education starts from the home, thus need to extensively discuss the better way they would henceforth be paying more reasonable attention to their wards rather than the present trend where more time is allocated to their trades or offices to the detriment of the children’s future.

So, this year’s August Meeting ought to serve as a wake-up call among the women in regard to their home responsibilities. It is, therefore, inconsequential to remind them that this forum shouldn’t be used as a political platform or what have you, as it is often witnessed in some quarters. Inasmuch as I wish our women a joyous 2023 August Meeting celebration, they must equally use the lofty occasion to proffer remedies to matters presently affecting every facet of their respective immediate societies, because we can’t afford to move aback at such a critical and sensitive time like this. Hence, this August Meeting, which invariably takes place at the right season in our land, ought to yield the right outcomes to the delight of the overall people. It’s therefore needless to state that the annual ritual among the womenfolk can only be commendable if the needful is done. Think about it!