Missing out on the Serie A title on the final day of last season appears to have ignited a fierce response from Inter Milan, and the Nerazzurri’s resurgence now poses a daunting challenge for the rest of the division — beginning with arch-rivals Juventus this weekend.

Inter host the Bianconeri at the San Siro in a heavy- weight matchweek 25 fixture of the 2025/26 campaign, with the league leaders holding a commanding eight-point advantage at the summit.

Though AC Milan have a game in hand, the momentum currently belongs firmly to Chris- tian Chivu’s side. The summer departure of Simone Inzaghi raised con- cerns about potential instability, but former Inter defender Chivu has ensured a seamless transition.

Under his stewardship, the Nerazzurri have rediscovered their cutting edge, winning their last five matches in all competitions AS HIGH-FLYING INTER AMBUSH JUVENTUS while scoring 17 goals and conceding just three. Inter’s dominance has re-established them as the benchmark in Italian football.

The return of midfield generals Hakan Calhanoglu and Nicolo Barella has further strengthened a side already brimming with confidence and cohesion.

Juventus, meanwhile, travel to Milan seeking consistency. The Turin club showed signs of revival after Luciano Spalletti replaced Igor Tudor, notably recording impressive victories over Benfica and Napoli without conceding. However, that early promise has faded in recent weeks.

Juventus have managed just one win in their last four outings and suffered a heavy 3-0 defeat to Atalanta in their most recent away fixture.

Currently fourth on the table, the Old Lady remain in the Champions League places but have struggled for rhythm.

Their inconsistency, particularly on the road, will be a concern against an Inter side thriving on home advantage. The Nerazzurri will look once again to captain Lautaro Martinez for inspiration.

The Argentine forward has been a model of consistency, scoring 14 goals and providing four assists in 24 league appearances this season.

His movement and clinical finishing continue to unsettle opposition defences. Juventus, however, can draw confidence from having already beaten Inter once this season.

Much may depend on the influence of their 27-year-old midfield talisman, who has scored in two of the club’s last three matches and remains central to their attacking transitions.

Team news could also play a role in shaping the contest. Inter’s Denzel Dumfries has returned to training but is yet to be confirmed in the matchday squad.

Juventus will be without striker Dusan Vlahovic due to injury, while Chico Conceicao and Arkadiusz Milik face late fitness tests With both sides harbouring title ambitions, the encounter promises intensity and tactical intrigue.

Yet on current form, Inter’s firepower, defensive solidity and commanding presence at San Siro suggest they hold the upper hand.

For Juventus, it is an opportunity to disrupt the leaders’ surge. For Inter, it is another chance to underline their renewed authority in Italian football.