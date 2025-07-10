…As HEDA Seeks Transparent Election

The Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre) has called for free, fair and transparent local government election in Lagos.

It stated that the LG election scheduled for Saturday, July 12, 2025 is a litmus test for the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) and all the actors in the election process.

HEDA’s Executive Secretary, Mr. Sulaimon Arigbabu, stated these in an interview with New Telegraph on the sidelines of the unveiling of Volume 5, Issue 2 of its flagship publication, the Leadership Approval Rating (LAR) report, titled “From Apathy to Action: A Reform Blueprint for SIECs and CommunityLevel Democracy.”

He said: “If this Lagos state election goes very well, and the outcomes are much more credible, then those of us who are advocates of the existence of state-independent electoral commissions, or even further devolving to local government electoral coalitions, will have a yes.