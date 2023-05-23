As he goes away….

On the 29th of May President Muhammadu Buhari, will become former President. The ambition that led him to run for President on four counts, long since fully consummat- ed, would now be greeted by the end of an era: it’s been eight grueling years of leader- ship incompetence, red-tapism, nepotism, selective amnesia, cronyism and gross lack of the capacity to contend with challenges that bedevil this country. In those eight years, Buhari spent 250 days on medical tourism, lavishing so much of tax payers money, without a corresponding determination to deliver safety, progress and prosperity to these taxpayers; which would just have been morally right. Instead, he declared in very annoying verbiage, that he doesn’t own a house outside Nigeria; as if that is the yardstick by which good leadership is measured. Why does he need to own a house? If he can squander so much in pounds by way of medical tourism, he can lease a house also paid for by the people if he needed it. After all, he is the President.

In eight years, Buhari brought Nigeria to her knees: huge debt bur- den, humiliating dual exchange rates, high and escalating inflation rates, dehumanising standard of living, job losses, massive unemployment, perennial strikes, wanton killings, kidnappings, armed banditry, boko haram, mass exodus, and all manner of crimes and criminalities. His penchant for the office of the President was merely egoistic. His leadership style was one of incompetence which created several power cells a.k.a cabals, which ran his errands by way of delegated authority. In his eight years, Nigerians were forced to feed at a table of sour grapes, while waiting patiently for a reticent leadership that was too weak to muscle through the challenges that dominated the country to take action. In ret- rospect, it would have been better if Buhari did not contest for president; his leadership weakness is now exposed and the myth of his so-called integrity is now broken also. I have said it on different platforms that, integrity without capacity and competence is a recipe for leadership atrophy. Integrity does not get the job done. Buhari’s type of integrity is woven around hypocrisy and double standard. In eight years we didn’t see the visible handwriting of what integrity could do; because corruption rose to fever pitch during this era, financial malfeasance reigned supreme, and profligacy assumed a new dimension. President Buhari failed his first integrity test when he refused to publicly declare his assets. That singular action cob- webs his so-called integrity and reduced the perception of a strong desire to fight corruption to mere sloganeering. He kept some of his appointees in office even when there were copious allegations of corruption against some of them. We had a National Security Adviser for eight unbroken years.

A Chief of Army Staff for six years, and other Service Chiefs also enjoyed extension of tenures even after they had attained the statutory age of retirement or service years. As I write, the IGP, who ought to have retired in March, 2023, is still very much around. The Comptroller General of Immigration who had long retired was reappointed to continue in office. All of this still brought pain in living in Nigeria. Peren- nial fuel scarcity became the order of the day, while hunger and poverty deepened across the land. President Buhari was hardly in the field, I doubt if he ever travelled ten kilome- ters by road throughout his eight years. He built a helipad in Daura, his country home. We will see if he will still be enjoying the services of helicopters from Katsina to Daura by the time he exits next week. Since President Buhari was never a road user, he may never know the route on Nigeria highways. Integ- rity should be in fact and in action. His media aides are busy celebrating him. I don’t begrudge them.

That is their job; they had better do it; especially in this land where there are no alternatives. However, they should please save us from the agony of listening to the lies that they are spreading in the public space and have spread in the last eight years. I have never seen a govern- ment of uncoordinated communication in Nigeria’s leadership as I have seen in this era. Once there is any leadership concern, one would hear at least four different versions of the same issue, from different topnotch government appointees; exposing the lack of synergy and coordination that should ex- ist in all departments of the government. At some point, President Buhari seemed to be driven around like a cart, shovelling around the Villa, answering yes to all requests. Loans upon loans were acceded to; with bogus inter- est rates; signed by Mr. President. He hardly talked to Nigerians. His presi- dential media chat with Arise Television and Channels Television, were like oases of thoughts in the desert of ideas. After those two episodes which were also syndicated by the bellicose NTA, we never heard from Bu- hari again. President Buhari scores highest in birthday felicitations.

A1 in condolence letter writing. A2 in signing fresh appoint- ment letters or renewing old ones. In these last days, it has been one appointment after another, in addition to dishing out contracts with whimsical strokes. I am reliably in- formed that Tunde Sabiu Yussuf, does most of the appointments. He assumes the role of the unofficial Vice President in the Villa. He’s as powerful as the president himself. In few days, Tunde’s power revolving door will soon be shut. May God have mercy. At a time when Dubai is making its first harvest of wheat in the desert from artificial rain, a holistic appraisal of the Buhari ad- ministration, will score him abysmally low in many aspects. It is most hurtful to recall that this president boasted of having the magic wand to solve most of Nigeria’s problems. He met our refineries in comatose, he’s leaving them prostrate. He boasted of having discov- ered oil in Bauchi and Nasarawa, but we are yet to feel any impact of these discoveries. The huge number of job losses has led the country on the unenviable position of being the poverty capital of the world. His school feeding program almost led the nation to a kwashiokor epidemic in children, had there not been other interventions and support; the meals were more runny that water. His intervention or the lack of it in education has led to one strike too many; with a Minister of Education that has performed abysmally, maybe jinxed by his master’s stance. We are now struggling to rescue education in Nigeria from the claws of those who were bent on killing our future generations. The JAPA syndrome is an epidemic; both young and old seeking to escape to other countries in search for greener pas- tures; sadly even retirees make this move. His marginal bid round in the oil sector was the first time that such transaction was bal- kanised, in a most unprofessional manner when compared with the standard practice in oil and gas business internationally. Till date, the end product of that marginal bid round still hovers in uncertainty.

There is no new refinery. The existing ones have crumbled. As Petroleum Minister for eight years, the PIA that was signed into law is yet to inject the needed incentive into the sector that is largely opaque in its transactions. Buhari completed the 2nd Niger Bridge. That is cheering news. Also, he tried to com- plete other railway projects that he inherited. His promise to reduce the Presidential Air Fleet became a sour grape. He met 11 planes on ground, he’s leaving 11 planes for his successor. He was an air president, enjoying him- self across continents even if it was just to take part in snapping photographs. He may very well be the most travelled president; likely beating former President Obasanjo to that title. His foreign policy was drab and uncre- ative, but the establishment of NIDCOM added bite to our foreign policy initiatives. Credit should be given to him on that score. His Minister of Health is yet another square peg in round hole. In this era, health sector has witnessed steep slide in the last eight years; reason why Buhari would travel to London to see a dentist. The curious irony is that many times, some Nigerian doc- tors are part of his team of experts who attend to him in London. In terms of dialogue and national conversation, President Buhari has been total failure. As he goes away he leaves the country heav- ily polarised having broken the vertebrae of our national unity.

There is no national co- hesion, agitations dominate most of the zones, asking for exit from the union. In the South-East, South- West and other zones, it has been one protestation after another. Issues that could be resolved by presidential dia- logue, were allowed to fester, and left unattended to by President Buhari’s recluse stand. The public is replete with a cacophony of noise that gathers no moss. President Buhari’s poor performance was so obvious that he was conspicuously missing from the campaigns where he should have been supporting his party’s presidential can- didate, now president-elect; and that may very well have been a huge plus for Asiwaju at that time. He may have brought resentment to Ti- nubu’s campaign. During those campaigns, for conspiratorial reasons, Buhari endorsed the most inhuman policy in our financial sec- tor- his dubious naira swap deal. Very poor quality naira note was intro- duced by a tactless Central Bank Governor in one fell swoop, with a dehumanising effect on the polity. Till date, the finance sector of our economy has not quite recovered from the doldrums of that action. In a country with very poor Internet connectivity, and with a huge population captured in the informal sec- tor of the economy, Buhari allowed himself to be shepherded into accepting a naira swap that crippled savings and productivity; lives too were lost on account of it. The country is yet to recover from that dev- ilish experience. It was part of the conspiracy to create a hostile voting populace, who would reject his own party’s presidential candidate thereby promoting the aspiration of the op- position PDP in furthering his nepotistic agenda. Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, had to assume the role of the opposition, and denounced the policy even though it was introduced by his own party’s president. It was clear morass. As he goes away, Buhari will be leaving anger on the faces of Nigerians. He will be leaving behind, a country that is disjointed, disunited, and manifestly pola- rised. He will be leaving poverty and hunger in the polity, and anger and deprivations that would be inherited by his successor. It is a legacy of poor leadership and retrogression in the history of Nigeria. He will be leaving his successor with no option other than to hit the ground running. As he goes to the airport to fly to Daura or wherever on Monday next week, he will be leaving as a most uncelebrated president; a loser, who came into government and crip- pled all our senses, one who allowed subordi- nates to run the show, while he sat in a place other than the other room picking his teeth with a foreign toothpick. Even at the thought of what God Almighty would have to say to him, I cringe.