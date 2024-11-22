..As Gunmen Kill Lawyer In Otukpo

Share

Unknown gunmen on Wednesday night assassinated a renowned lawyer and activist, Mike Ofikwu in Otukpo, the traditional headquarters of Idomaland. The incident took place at about 8 pm on Otukpa Street in Otukpo town, when Ofikwu had just returned from work.

Witnesses said the deceased was shot at close range. “It was like a scene from a movie,” a source recounted. “He had just arrived home and was waiting for his gate to be opened when the assailants, who appeared to have been tailing him, drove up and opened fire before speeding away.”

Neighbours were said to have rushed Ofikwu to the hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries due to significant blood loss. Benue State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Catherine Anene, confirmed the incident.

Anene said an investigation had been launched and the culprits would be brought to justice. The murder of Mike Ofikwu has sent shockwaves through the community, with many demanding justice for the slain activist.

