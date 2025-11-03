…As Group Urges Fair Assessment Of Nigeria’s Security Situation

The Arewa Peace Foundation (APF) has called on the international community to be fair in its assessment of the security challenges facing Nigeria.

In a statement yesterday, President Bashar Maianguwa said that over the past decade, Nigeria has endured unprecedented humanitarian and security crises ranging from terrorism, banditry, and sectarian tensions that claimed thousands of innocent lives across faiths and regions.

The group said: “However, public debate both within and outside Nigeria often misrepresents this tragedy through a narrow, one-sided narrative that unfairly portrays Muslims as aggressors and Christians as the only victims. “Independent research and on-ground data consistently revealed that a significant majority of victims of Boko Haram,.