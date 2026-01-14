…As Group Demands Recall Of Rivers Lawmakers Over Impeachment

A group under the platform of Nigeria Democratic Front (NDF) has issued a statement condemning the impeachment proceedings initiated by lawmakers in Rivers State against Governor Sim Fubara.

The group alleged that the move is driven by the personal interests of FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike and represents a shameful display of political thuggery.

In a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Ikenna Ellis-Ezenekwe, the NDF is calling for stakeholders in Rivers State and within the APC to recall the lawmakers involved, citing that they no longer represent the interests of their constituents, but rather those of their political benefactor, Nyesom Wike.

The statement further accused Wike of seeking to plunge Rivers State into crisis for personal gain and urges the people of Rivers State to reject the lawmakers and demand people-oriented development.

The NDF also expressed support for Governor Fubara, urging him to remain steadfast, and called on President Tinubu to rein in Nyesom Wike.

It said: “The Nigeria Democratic Front (NDF) is calling for immediate retributive actions on the Rivers State lawmakers who recently launched an impeachment proceeding against the seating Governor of Rivers State, Sim Fubara.

“It is a shameful display of political thuggery for the APC lawmakers loyal to the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, to begin an ill-advised impeachment just because of the private interest of the FCT Minister.”