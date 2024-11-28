…As Govs, Saraki, Ogbeh, Ango Abdullahi Extol Unongo’s Virtues

Share

Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia; his Gombe State counterpart Inuwa Yahaya; former Senate President Bukola Saraki;

Northern Elders Forum (NEF) leader Prof. Ango Abdullahi; and former Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Audu Ogbeh yesterday extolled the virtues of elder statesman Paul Unongo during his funeral in Makurdi.

The former Minister of Steel Development died in 2022 aged 87. Ango Abdullahi, who spoke on behalf of the NEF, acknowledged the deceased’s virtues of love and humility, pointing out the significant role he played in uniting and steering Northern Elders Forum to a higher level.

Inuwa, Saraki and Audu Ogbeh, both emphasized the sterling qualities of Unongo, extending their most sincere condolences to the family and the people of Benue State.

Alia thanked President Bola Tinubu for the honour given to the family of the deceased asking Vice President Kashim Shettima to represent him.

Fidelis Unongo, a son of the deceased and Special Adviser to Alia on Special Duties and Inter – governmental Affairs, thanked the people for the honour and respect accorded his father even in death.

