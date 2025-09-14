As Governor Soludo Continues To Unravel

To say that I fear for Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s political future is to put it mildly. His conduct since assuming office in March 2022 has raised troubling questions—not just about his emotional intelligence and leadership ability in a sophisticated state like Anambra, but about whether the dazzling academic credentials that once set him apart have translated into wisdom and statesmanship. For a man who projected himself as one of Ndigbo’s brightest hopes, many now ask: what truly is amiss with Governor Chukwuma Soludo?

Before he became governor, Soludo inspired confidence. Nigerians admired his intellectual pedigree, economic postulations, and his eloquence. His rise from a respected academic to Presidential economic adviser under Olusegun Obasanjo, and later, Governor of the Central Bank, won him national acclaim. When he sought to govern Anambra, his “Dubai-Taiwan” vision electrified the people’s imagination. Expectations were understandably high.

Three years into his tenure, Soludo has made some notable strides. He has tightened his grip on APGA, giving him unusual leverage as both governor and party leader. Apart from redeveloping the Government House in Awka, he has embarked on visible projects like the Ekwulobia flyover and dual carriageways, and taken steps to tackle insecurity. His calls for a return to values of dignity over the “get-rich-quick” culture struck the right note with many.

Rather than consolidate these gains, Soludo has chosen a path that unsettles even his most ardent supporters. His public quarrels, his penchant for needless battles, and his gracelessness in conducting his public affairs have become defining features of his administration.

The signs were always there. Since leaving the CBN he has picked quarrels with his former colleagues on the National Economic Management Team, including those who qualify as his mentors. His 2015 public spat with Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala revealed such a combative streak. After accusing her of economic mismanagement, a charge she debunked with a rejoinder, Soludo had responded with a more damaging rejoinder to her rejoinder, titled “Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala And the Missing Trillions (1)” in which he accused the Minister, more or less, of criminal negligence.

He then did the unthinkable by challenging her to a debate. It was a self-serving offer she was not prepared to accept, mainly because it was, in a manner of speaking, ‘an invitation to wrestle with a pig’.

This was a glimpse of Soludo, the man who would eventually prove his preparedness to cut down any Iroko in his quest for power, for indeed, as public opinion held at the time, he was trying once again to ingratiate himself into the warm embrace of the APC opposition that many had projected would win the general election of that year. Madam Ngozi however, warned Nigerians about “intellectuals without character and wisdom”—a remark that now seems prophetic.

As governor, Soludo has managed to alienate some of Anambra’s most prominent figures. His recent altercation with Senator Uche Ekwunife, in which he questioned her academic records, degenerated into an exchange so demeaning it dragged the state’s politics to a new low. After the governor had accused the APC Deputy Governorship candidate of possessing fake certificates, and therefore unfit for the office she is contesting, Mrs. Ekwunife, who had represented the state in both chambers of the National Assembly, decided to descend into the gutter like the governor. She is, perhaps, the only one who has been bold enough to pick the gauntlet and respond in the manner of his fights. She not only alluded to Governor Soludo’s poor oral hygiene and body odour, she lowered the bar the more by insinuating that Soludo’s wife may have had some dealings with the late governor of the state, Dr. Chinwoke Mbadinuju. The allegation is presently being given all manner of interpretations.

So far, it is the lowest the state has seen or heard, but that’s because men like Peter Obi who have tasted Soludo’s ‘bad mouth’ had simply taken the metaphorical stench in their strides.

Soludo had in the run-up to the 2023 election attacked Obi so relentlessly. In an article titled ‘History Beckons and I Will Not Be Silent’, the governor said the LP candidate who was former governor of Anambra State from 2006 to 2014, “did not have the necessary structure to win the Presidency on the Labour Party platform.” Earlier, during an interview on Channels TV ‘Politics Today’ he had told viewers that the Obi’s investment in a brewery, on behalf of the state government, was yielding next to nothing.

Obi had largely ignored the persistent mockery, the ridiculing of his presidential bid and belittling of his investments in Anambra, but Ekwunife, characteristically, chose to fight back, and the result is an embarrassing spectacle for the state. For the first time, even Soludo who relishes demeaning others, appears rattled.

Increasingly, the real intention behind the establishment of his ‘laudable’ policies and agencies are being questioned. Reports suggest that the operations of Operation Udo Ga-Achi, his much-touted security initiative, is increasingly being deployed as a political tool to intimidate opponents rather than protect citizens. Even civil agencies like the one that supervises public sanitation, have turned their guns on hapless citizens while more and more ordinary citizens are bearing the brunt of overzealousness on the part of officials. All these fuels the perception of a government losing its moral compass.

The tragedy is that Soludo’s arrogance appears to blind him to the disgrace his actions foist on the state and the risk they pose to his political future. He seems to believe that Anambra people’s historic bond with APGA’s—rooted in the legacy of Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu—guarantees him automatic reelection. It is a dangerous assumption which tends to cast Anambra as a people that do not discern, which is wrong. They have shown in the past that they can rise above sentiment to punish arrogance and if Soludo continues on his current trajectory, he may well end up as the first governor of the state denied a second term.

As the election of November 8 draws near, the question on everyone’s lips is: for how much longer is Ndi Anambra prepared to put up with Soludo and his sordid indiscretions?