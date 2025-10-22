…As Gov Thanks President For Support

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday thanked President Bola Tinubu for his continued support for educational initiatives across the country, acknowledging his role in advancing policies that prioritise human capital development.

Sanwo-Olu spoke at the inauguration of the Babajide Olusola SanwoOlu Library Complex at Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, a state-of-the-art facility hailed as Africa’s largest university library.

Speaking, he said: “To have this library bear my name is not a monument to self, but a symbol of service. “Leadership is not about leaving names on walls, but about leaving impact in people’s lives.”

The governor, however, urged LASU students and staff to take ownership of the new facility, safe – guarding it as a space for discovery, dialogue, and innovation.

He expressed confidence that the library would serve as a springboard for the next generation of scholars, entrepreneurs, and leaders.

“This library will be a space where the next Nobel laureate, great author, visionary leader, or even future president will begin their journey,” Sanwo-Olu said, declaring that the Library Complex “a territory of learning, a beacon of innovation, and a gift to prosperity.”