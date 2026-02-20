‘For believing in me, you have also shared in the pain. Some people call it weakness, others see it as strength. But for many reasons, I chose to be weak …because I want to protect what is dear not just to me, but to our nation’

—As Gov Fubara wins NT Man-of-the Year Award

Life is like a hurdle race; a journey along which one has to muster a positive mental attitude with the will to scale over every obstacle placed on our path. That is according to yours truly in his motivational book titled: ‘Bringing Out the Best In You’.

To do so you have to “turn every stumbling block into a stepping stone” to move to greater heights” by lifting yourself up with the will to win. That is the unforgettable admonition by the iconic Chinese martial artist, Bruce Lee (of blessed memory).

In fact, overcoming obstacles requires resilience, grit, and the refusal to let adversity define your future. As Robert Frost rightly stated: “The best way out is always through”. And if there is one Nigerian politician of the moment who epitomises that willpower and the resilience to survive and smile even in the eye of the storm it has to be the incumbent Governor of Rivers State, Simi Fubara.

In fact, he reminds us of the thoughts of the famous publisher of ‘Ebony Magazine’, John H. Johnson as aptly put that: “Success is to be measured not so much by the position that one has reached in life as by the obstacles which he has overcome”.

Talking of obstacles, Fubara knows what it all boils down to. He it was who all because of the personalisation of political power became a victim of the President Bola Tinubuimposed yet controversial state of emergency in Rivers State and upon reinstatement he had to defect to the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) – like some of his colleagues in the South-South geopolitical zone.

That is if only to bend to the whims and caprices of the current powers that be, who of course have forgotten that political power is transient. And what matters more are the worthy pro-people legacies a leader leaves behind.

Good enough that has been the driving passion of Fubara, who against all the odds has kept giving his administration’s best especially in the critical areas of security infrastructural development, education, healthcare delivery and youth empowerment.

Hence, the recent Man of the Year Award by the New Telegraph newspaper is being hailed as well-deserved. His emergence came through a painstaking screening and evaluation process. The governor was bestowed with the prestigious award last Friday at a colourful ceremony held at the Oriental Hotel, Lagos.

The award, according to the management of New Telegraph, was: “In recognition of Governor Fubara’s giant strides in the delivery of people-centred programmes and projects across Rivers State.” “In addition, being nominated as the man of the year by a national daily is an eloquent testimony of your rising profile in the politics of the country.

In fact the award is another befitting feather on your cap for your resilience, bravery and dexterity in fulfilling your social contract with the people who elected you in spite of all the odds,” the event organisers said.

In a citation read at the award ceremony, the management of New Telegraph said that the choice of Governor Fubara as the newspaper’s Man-of-the-Year, is because he has been making waves in Rivers State with his impressive development agenda.

“Since taking office in May 2023, he has focused on transforming the state’s infrastructure, education, healthcare, and economy. Like a giant, Governor Fubara has left his bold foot prints on nearly every community and every sector in Rivers State.

“In spite of the numerous distractions from the political battlefield, Sir Fubara has demonstrated an amazing capacity to keep his head above the storm while swimming across the troubled waters.

He has shown an uncommon capacity to remain focused, resolute and steadfast on the mandate freely given to him by the good people of Rivers State,” the citation read.

The well-deserving recipient said that he deliberately chose what many perceive as “weakness” to preserve peace and stability amid protracted political tension in the state. The governor made this remark while receiving the New Telegraph Man-of-the-Year Award in Lagos, on Friday, February 13, 2026.

He said the decision to appear weak was a conscious sacrifice made in the overall interest of the people and the nation. That reminds us of the thought -provoking quote by the French playwright and poet Molière (Jean-Baptiste Poquelin) that the greater the obstacle, (we overcome): the more glory in overcoming it.”

This quote highlights that the difficulty of a challenge increases the sense of achievement and honour when it is conquered, serving as a reminder to embrace struggles as opportunities for growth. “Today is a very special day for me and for everyone who believed in me,” the governor said.

Dedicating the Award to God, Rivers people and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, the governor said although interpretations may vary, he felt compelled to publicly acknowledge Wike’s role in his political journey.

He described Wike as his political leader who discovered and elevated him despite prevailing circumstances. “Interpret it or misrepresent it, I must also dedicate this award to my Oga, the Honourable Minister of the FCT, Chief Nyesom Wike, who discovered me, not minding the situation.

It was that discovery that gave me this loudness,” he said. He thanked the New Telegraph for the honour, noting that out of over 200 million Nigerians, the organisation found him and others worthy of recognition.

Fubara also dedicated the award to his family and the people of Rivers State, commending them for their patience, maturity and calm disposition in the face of political challenges. Fubara was accompanied to the event by a large delegation of Rivers elders, leaders, stakeholders and supporters.

Also speaking at the event, former Ogun State Governor, Aremo Olusegun Osoba, commended Fubara and other award recipients for their contributions to national development.

On his part, the Chairman and Publisher of New Telegraph, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, said the awards were conferred strictly on merit, stressing that recipients were selected based on their tangible contributions to national development rather than partisan considerations.

In all of these inspiring efforts we are reminded of Prof. Chiedozie Okoro’s administration (In his foreword to ‘Contradictions-Lessons from the school of life’ by Somi Uranta). It aptly states that: “While you still breathe, don’t give up, don’t lose hope. Fiercely but wisely fight through the storms of life.

The joy in life is not the regret over the spoils. But in the unmasking of the spoils into bountiful harvests”. John H. Johnson, founder of Ebony and Jet magazines, famously emphasised that triumph is defined by overcoming adversity.

A closely related, widely attributed quote to him is: “Success is to be measured not so much by the position that one has reached in life as by the obstacles which he has overcome”.

Big kudos therefore, goes to all the award winners, the management team of the topnotch newspaper including the highly dedicated editor, Juliet Bumah, for the wonderful work done.