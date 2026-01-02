…As Gbajabiamila Clears N53m Hospital Bills

The Chief of Staff to the President, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, has urged privileged Nigerians to always support the less fortunate as a way of promoting compassion and social responsibility.

Gbajabiamila gave the advice yesterday during a New Year visit to health facilities in Lagos, beginning with the Gbaja Maternal and Child Care Centre, Surulere, where he welcomed babies born on New Year’s Day. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Baby Yusuf, a male , was the first baby delivered at the facility in 2026.

He was born at 12:01 a.m. via caesarean section and weighed 3.7 kilogrammes at birth. Congratulating the mothers on their safe deliveries, Gbajabiamila wished them sound health and prayed for the well-being of their babies. “This season reminds us of the need to share our blessings and support those around us, especially the vulnerable,” he said.

Received by top officials and staff members of the centre, the Chief of Staff presented a cash gift of N500,000, alongside other items, to Mrs Jumoke Yusuf, the mother of the first baby.

He also gave cash gifts to mothers of other babies born shortly after Baby Yusuf. Expressing gratitude, Mrs Yusuf described the visit as an unexpected blessing.

“Honestly, I was not expecting this at all. It is a pleasant surprise and I am truly grateful for this kind gesture. “I am still very weak because the baby was delivered through caesarean section.

I pray that God will continue to perfect everything that concerns him. These gifts will go a long way,” she added. The chief of staff later proceeded to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), IdiAraba, where he visited patients receiving treatment.