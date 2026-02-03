…As Fans Protest Davido’s 2026 Grammy Award Loss

Fans of Nigerian Afrobeats singer David Adeleke, popularly called Davido, have taken to social media to express disappointment following his loss at the 2026 Grammy Awards.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Davido, who was nominated in the Best African Music Performance category, alongside other Nigerian artiste, lost to South African fast-rising singer, Tyla.

The 24-year-old artiste secured the honour with her viral record, “Push 2 Start,” ahead of Burna Boy’s “Love,” Davido and Omah Lay’s collaboration “With You,” Ayra Starr and Wizkid’s “Gimme Dat,” as well as Eddy Kenzo and Mehran Matin’s “Hope & Love.”

However, the development has sparked widespread reactions among fans and music lovers, particularly in Nigeria, with many expressing outrage on social media, alleging that the “Unavailable” crooner was robbed.