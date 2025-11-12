…As Fani-Kayode Urges Tinubu To Crush Terrorists

Femi Fani-Kayode yesterday urged President Bola Tinubu to ramp up his effort to tackle the killings by armed gangs in the country. The former Minister of Aviation made the call at the 2025 Law Week of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Akure Branch.

He said the government must tackle terrorism decisively to restoring peace and stability in the country. Fani-Kayode also spoke out against negotiations with terrorists or rehabilitating them by some northern states. He said Boko Haram, ISWAP, Ansaru, Lakurawa, and other killer groups must be eliminated.

The lawyer said: “I believe that genocide, ethnic cleansing, crimes against humanity, war crimes, and mass murder of the most horrendous nature have been carried out by each of these groups in Nigeria over the last 20 years against Christians.” He said the terrorist groups must be eradicated with clinical precision and by brute force.

The ex-minister said: “That is an obligation that falls on the shoulders of President Bola Tinubu alone, and he must honour it. “From what I have seen so far, it appears that he has the fortitude and courage to do that, but he must go all the way and finish the job.”