…as ex-CBN gov pleads not guilty to firearms charges, gets N20m bail

The suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, yesterday, pleaded not guilty to two counts of illegal possession of firearms slammed on him by the Department of State Services (DSS). He denied the charges upon his arraignment by the DSS before Justice Nicholas Oweibo of a Federal High Court in Lagos. Following the non-guilty plea, Emefiele’s lawyer, Joseph Daudu (SAN), prayed the court to hear his client’s application seeking bail on self-recognisance. He added that Emefiele had fulfilled all the conditions necessary to make the application ripe for hearing. He noted further that the proof of service endorsed by the AGF’s office was in the court’s file. The silk also urged the court to end the oppression of his client by the DSS which arrested him and hear the bail application.

“There should be an end to oppression,” Daudu said, noting that Emefiele had been in DSS custody for 46 days. Responding, FG’s lawyer, Mrs. Nkiru Jones-Nebo, opposed the bail application on the ground that she had not been served with a copy of the application. She informed the court that her office has been on the lookout for a possible bail application of the defendant but had seen none. Jones-Nebo added that having just been aware of the application in court; she will require time to respond by way of affidavit because facts have been deposed to. Besides, she noted that since there is no substantive Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) at the moment, the defence could not have effectively served the same. Faulting the prosecutor’s submissions, Daudu told the court that she had no excuse not to respond to the bail application, as the same has been duly served on her office. He argued that the office of the AGF is a creation of statute, and so cannot exist in a vacuum. In a short ruling, Justice Oweibo agreed with the submissions of the defence lawyer, saying there is evidence that the application has been served on the prosecution.

The judge thereafter directed Daudu to move his client’s bail application. Moving the application, Daudu urged the court to admit the defendant to bail as he is not a flight risk, being a former Governor of the CBN. He told the court that the defendant had been kept in custody for a long time and had lost so much weight and so required medical attention. The silk also informed the court that the defendant will be available to stand trial, adding that assuming the prosecutor had produced a witness, the defence would have been ready to proceed. He therefore urged the court to grant the defendant bail. In response, the prosecutor said she was opposed to Emefiele’s bail application because he poses a flight risk, having failed to submit his international passport.

Besides, the prosecutor also alleged that being a very influential citizen, the defendant could interfere with the case and evidence intended to be led by prosecution. She urged the court to refuse bail In his ruling on the bail application, Justice Oweibo agreed with the submission of the defence lawyer that the offence for which the defendant is charged is bailable. Consequently, Justice Oweibo admitted Emefiele to bail in the sum of N20 million with one surety in like sum. According to the judge, the surety must depose an affidavit of means and have a landed property. While adjourning the matter to November 14 for trial, Justice Oweibo ordered that Emefiele should be kept in Ikoyi Correctional Service, pending when he perfects his bail conditions.