…As Education Ministry Mourns Aminu

The Federal Ministry of Education has joined millions of Nigerians to mourn the passing of Prof. Aminu Jubril, a former Minister of Education, who served between 1985 to 1989, at the age of 85, after a prolonged illness. Minister of Education, Dr Maruf Alausa, in a statement yesterday in Abuja, described the late Jubril as a renowned academic, diplomat, cardiologist, and elder statesman.

He said: “Professor Aminu Jubril was a towering figure in Nigeria’s intellectual and public service landscape. “A celebrated medical scholar, he graduated as the best student from the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, in 1965, and went on to earn a PhD in Medicine from the Royal Postgraduate Medical School, London, in 1972.

“Over the course of his distinguished public service career, Professor Jubril served Nigeria with honour and distinction. “He held several key national roles, including Minister of Education and later Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources (1989–1992), Ambassador to the United States of America (1999–2003), Senator representing Adamawa Central (2003–2011), and Delegate to the National Constitutional Conference (1994–1995), contributing significantly to nation-building across various sectors.

“As Minister of Education, he championed impactful reforms and policies that laid a strong foundation for inclusive and forward-looking educational development in Nigeria.”

