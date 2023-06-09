As Duo Gets S’east Caucus Backing

The Southeast caucus of the 10th House of Representatives has adopted Tajudeen Abbas and Benjamin Kalu for speaker and deputy speaker for the incoming 10th House.

The adoption was made public during a meeting of the caucus held in Abuja yesterday night. Based on the endorsement list, a total of 35 members of the caucus signed the document out of 43 members of the caucus.

The South East comprises Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo states. The leader of the caucus, Igariwey Iduma Enwo, who made the announcement during the meeting with Abbas, Kalu and their team, said the endorsement list is an ongoing one.

He noted that the remaining eight members of the caucus who were not in Abuja at the time of the endorsement would sign the document when they return. Speaking at the meeting, Abbas hailed the Southeast caucus for the bold step in adopting his candidature and that of Kalu.