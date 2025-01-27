…As Deputy Gov Urges Residents To Aid Police In Probe Of Cult Clashes

Share

The Ondo State Deputy Governor, Dr Olayide Adelami, has called on residents of Owo community, where cult clashes occurred recently, to give valuable information to security agencies to enable them arrest the culprits.

No fewer than four people were killed during a fight between two rival cult groups penultimate Monday, while another man identified as Nasiru Isiaka was killed a few days later in Owo community, the headquarters of the Owo Local Government Area of the state in the past few days.

To this end, the state police command said it had arrested 19 people in connection with the incident while the government had imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew in the community to forestall further breakdown of law and order in the town.

Adelami, who spoke at the security summit organised by a group known as the Owo Youths Forum, held in the community yesterday, decried the recent killings in the community, saying the development could bring the community into disrepute if drastic measures were not taken to checkmate it.

Represented by his chief of staff, Dr Kola Falohun, the deputy governor urged members of the public to offer viable information to the security agencies in addressing the situation and restoring peace to the community.

He said, “Police and other security agencies are not spirits; you need to inform them. If we must move forward, all hands must be on deck. Youths should refrain themselves; we should not pull ourselves down.

“We now know where we are going. Solutions have been suggested. We believe that by the time we do the main stakeholders’ meeting that will be organised by the office of the deputy governor soon, we will make headway.

“These boys are actually not bad; only we are not engaging them. They are our brothers and sisters. We will engage them and know if there are grievances and empower them because lack of job is a major flashpoint.”

