…As Delta Gov, Ezenyili Resolve Asagba, Oko Royal Rift

Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has ended the rift between the Asagba of Asaba, Obi Epiphany Azinge (SAN) and the Akor of Oko KIngdom, Engr Eze Osita, over the sharing formula of the statutory monthly stipend to their traditional stools.

The age-long acrimony, which dates back to 2016, has led to war of words, litigations, court judgements, appeal and counter-appeals, and disunity between the two kingdoms.

But at last, it ended in the joy of warm embrace between the monarchs before the Oshimili South Local Government Area Chairman, Kelvin Ezenyili, whom the governor permitted to ensure a lasting ‘give-and-take’ resolution.

Ezenyili, who hailed the Governor for granting him the permission to embark on the 2nd phase of the Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR), after the first attempt failed. He appreciated the spirit of reciprocity displayed by the Royal Fathers.

He said, “So far, the cumulative total preserved by the council in the special account as at the month of September 2025 is a total sum of N522,797, 882.57. We have stamped the authority of the document of agreement. History will not forget this day in a hurry.”