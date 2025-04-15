…As Death Toll In Fresh Attack Hits 51

Share

The death toll yesterday’s attack on the Zike community, Kimakpa, Kwall district of Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State, has hit 51, with several houses razed.

According to a Kwall community leader, Wakili Tongwe, the attackers invaded the village in the early hours of yesterday and shot sporadically at residents who were scampering for safety after hearing gunshots.

The community leader told Channels Television on the phone that a team of vigilantes, including himself and some security personnel, were on patrol in another community when the attackers invaded the village and started shooting.

Though the security personnel engaged the invaders and succeeded in repelling the attackers, the damage had been done, with about thirty-six persons shot dead and four others dying later. Some other residents sustained gunshot wounds and are receiving medical attention at the hospital.

Security agencies in the state are yet to comment on the attack, which is coming less than two weeks after 52 persons were killed in some communities of the Bokkos Local Government Area of the NorthCentral state.

Share