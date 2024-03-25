As Dangote Spends N15bn On Intervention

President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, launched his food intervention programme in Kano, on Saturday. The food intervention programme, which will cost his foundation, Aliko Dangote Foundation ADF, close to N15 billion, started with the distribution of over one million bags of 10kg bags across the 774 local government areas of the 36 states and FCT in Nigeria. Speaking at the official flag-off of the intervention programme, Dangote said the initiative was a crucial step towards alleviating the ongoing economic challenges faced by the nation.

He also emphasised the importance of compassion and generosity during the holy month of Ramadan, stressing that all stakeholders must play a part in supporting the government to alleviate hunger in the land. “Our distribution of rice symbolises our commitment to upholding the values of compassion and solidarity, which are at the core of our humanity.” ADF will spearhead the food intervention programme and will run from March to early April 2024.

For the distribution of the over one million 10kg rice across the country, he said: “The modalities for the programme involve collaboration with state and local governments and local community partners to ensure effective delivery of the rice to the most vulnerable across the country, regardless of state, tribe, gender, religion, politics, or other attributes.”

Speaking also, MD/CEO of the ADF, Zouera Youssoufou, said the Foundation was also distributing 10,000 iftar meals, during this month of Ramadan in Kano municipality. She said this was in addition to the Foundation’s daily bread relief programme, that is producing and distributing, over 32,000 family-size loaves of bread across Kano and Lagos states every day since 2020 following COVID-19.

Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, who was at the flagging-off ceremony, urged other wealthy Nigerians to emulate Dangote by supporting the government in the provision of palliative to cushion the harsh economic condition in the country. Governor Yusuf said: “I do not have enough words to express my heartfelt gratitude to Alhaji Aliko Dangote on behalf of the good people of Kano State.”