As CP Blames #EndSARS Rioters for Delay In Investigation of MohBad’s Death

The Lagos State Com- missioner of Police, Adegoke Fayoade, yesterday, blamed #End- SARS protesters for the delay in the investigation into the death of popular singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba also known as MohBad, three months after the singer’s death, saying till now the command was yet to receive the much awaited toxicology report that was conducted on the late singer. MohBad, 27, died on September 12, 2023, under controversial circumstances and was buried the next day.

The nurse who administered an injection on him was arrested after she was found to be unlicensed. Following public outcry, the police set up a panel to probe his death. His corpse was exhumed and some tests carried out. The CP while fielding questions from journalists at the Command’s Headquarters during the parade of suspects yesterday, said the command was still awaiting the report.

He however blamed the delay on the destruction of a state of the art laboratory that was built by the state government during the #EndSARS protest. According to him, the police launched a homicide investigation and the singer’s corpse was exhumed for autopsy to gather crucial evidence and determine the cause of his untimely passing. “You will recall that some years back, the Lagos State government built a state of the art laboratory, however quite unfortunately, same laboratory worth millions of naira was destroyed by urchins during the #EndSARS protest.

If that laboratory was not destroyed we wouldn’t have had cause to send the sample from the deceased to the US for toxicology examination. “It is sad to say that we are yet to receive the toxicology report. We are still await- ing the arrival of the report from the US. We will make public the outcome when we receive it,” he added.