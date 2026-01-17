... As Court Stops Lawmakers From Impeaching Fubara

A Rivers State High Court sitting in Oyigbo Local Government Area, Port Harcourt on Friday, stopped the impeachment proceedings against Governor Siminalayi Fubara, via an interim injunction that restrained the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Martin Amaewhule, and two others, including the Clerk of the House, from sending any correspondence to the Chief Judge of the state.

The court, presided by Justice F.A. Fiberesima, in an ex parte motion ruling on two separate suits filed by Governor Siminalayi Fubara and the Deputy Governor, Professor Ngozi Odu, also granted their request that the court restrains the state’s Chief Judge, Justice Simeon Amadi, from “receiving, forwarding, considering or in any way acting on any request, resolution, articles of impeachment or other document from the first to the 27th defendants for the purpose of constituting a panel to investigate the alleged misconduct against the state governor and his deputy for seven days.”

The court also granted their request to serve the interim order and the originating processes in Suit No OYHC/7CS/2026 and Suit No OYHC/6/ CS/2026, and all subsequent processes meant for the first to 31st defendants at the gate of the Rivers State Assembly quarters.

The court further directed that the interim order and the originating processes in the suits be served on the state’s Chief Judge, who is the 32nd defendant, through any judiciary staff at the Chief Judge’s chambers within the High Court premises. The presiding Judge then adjourned the case to January 23, 2026 for hearing of the motion.