As content creator, my biggest motivation is my audience –Layi Wasabi

Olayiwola Isaac popularly known as Layi Wasabi is an amazing talent with an uncanny gift for humour. He has taken social media by storm with his unique blend of wittiness, infectious energy and genius. The 22-year-old Osogbo born content creator, focuses the theme of his works on satirical presentation of everyday happenings in the society through mild humour and has over two million followers on Instagram. In this interview with MUTIAT LAWORE, Layi opened up on his journey into content creation, his double nominations at the 2024 AMVCA, working with Kunle Afolayan, advice to rising content creators among others.

Congratulations on your nomination for AMVCA Award. How does it feel to be recognized for your creative work?

I’m grateful to God for life. I’m also grateful to African Magic and MultiChoice for the opportunity and the recognition as a lot of work goes into digital content creation and it is gratifying to have my work listed as something worth this honour.

Could you share with us your journey as a content creator and how you got started in this field?

My journey as a content creator has pretty much been on jet fuel. Although I’ve been doing content creation since I was about 9-10. I’ve also been acting since I was 13. I started content creation for digital space in 2021 and there were a few challenges here and there but overall it’s been an amazing experience. I was able to gather an audience quite quickly. It came with a few challenges but the upsides are better than the downsides.

What inspires you to create content, and where do you draw your creative inspiration from?

What inspired me to create content was the opportunity to share jokes and ideas. I’ve always been someone who love social gatherings for that opportunity to just tell stories and share jokes with friends. Creating content felt like a way to do that.

You acted in the Anikulapo Series, what was the experience like for you?

I said it before that for me I felt like a kid in a museum seeing veterans on the same set with me and I’m a novice to them. It was humbling and very much inspiring. That was the experience I had on set.

Your character seems short but you did a lot, how easy was it for you to get into character?

It took me some time to get there. This is a character that I haven’t played before. The director is an amazing person and he coached me on how to play the role very well. The actors with me were very good and I was able to take highlights from them.

Were there moments you felt like quitting on the set of Anikulapo production?

Anikulapo was a very tasking set. I’m sure all the actors at some points experienced fatigue. It’s a common feeling in theatre. The passion is what keeps you going. You will always get tired, sleep and come back. You will get tired and act. I was fatigued at some point but the passion is the fire that keeps us going.

Having worked with Kunle Afolayan, how then will you describe him?

He’s an artiste. I won’t think about it twice. I love working with people who are fundamentally artistic and I respect him. I’ve seen a lot of his movies and you can tell that whoever was behind the camera, whoever directed this movie is a lover of the art and is committed to nurturing that art.

What do you consider to be your unique style or niche as a content creator?

I think I create content for different purposes. Some content I create and the purpose could be entertainment, some for people to relate to. My shooting star which is POP one man in front of the camera and behind the camera will be mixed style. A niche as to the genre of comedy, I really don’t know. I just feel like I create content for a particular purpose or something that I have in mind at the time.

How do you stay motivated and overcome creative block or challenges in your work?

What motivates me the most is my audience; it’s very motivating seeing the people who don’t know you before or haven’t met in real life just rooting for you, hoping to see you win, and looking forward to what you want to do next. It’s a very motivating feeling and how I overcome creative block, sometimes I just step back from the drawing board and just experience life a little bit. I might as well grab a book and read or watch a movie. That’s the process of overcoming creative block for me.

Could you walk us through your creative process, from idea generation to final execution?

I think it differs from idea to idea. Some ideas come as finished thoughts so from the inception of the idea you have the beginning of the concept and how it’s supposed to end. The only thing I would do as a creative sometimes is just to build the dialogue and the acting it would require. For some ideas, it could take months, or weeks to have a perfect ending to the beginning of the story. It differs. In situations like that, ideas that don’t come as finished thoughts, I have to focus on the ones that are almost complete or finished already. Sometimes I revisit the old ones that I’ve not completed. I don’t force it most of the time.

What advice would you give to aspiring content creators who are looking to establish themselves in the industry?

They should try out a number of things and stick to what they know how to do best and what they think will make their audience thrive. Do what you are most comfortable doing as a content creator because at the end of the day if you are not comfortable doing that kind of content at some point you will feel the need to outgrow it. It is important as a content creator to have a niche, so that you will be able to grow your audience more strategically.

How do you leverage social media and online platforms to engage with your audience and grow your brand as a content creator?

It’s important for a content creator to grow a significant amount of following and not just that but a following that you understand. If you understand how to navigate your audience and you have amassed a significant amount of audience, this is what builds your influence in as a brand and a content creator. That’s how I try to leverage on social media by understanding my audience and trying to expand the reach I have as a content creator.

As a full-time content creator, how do you manage your time effectively to balance producing content with other aspects of your life?

Content creating can be very energy sapping and time consuming. It’s a huge bulk of your mind space because after doing content you think of the next content and the next phase as a brand. Having family and friends around keeps me sane. Trying to balance that other aspect of life but it’s quite a struggle and it takes planning to be able to balance the two.

What are your goals and aspirations for the future of your content creation career?

The goal will be to reach as many people as I can and to be able to see that the work that I do will leave a significant impact on the industry that I am in. That is my goal and aspiration in the line of content creation. It's a privilege to be nominated. I hope I'm able to win and I also recognise the fact that I'm shortlisted among great people as well but it will be a pleasure. I would lie if I say have not pictured myself winning the award but it's a pleasure being nominated and recognised for the honour of winning an AMVCA