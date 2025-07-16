…As Commission Hails His Transformative Contributions To Nigeria’s Fiscal Framework

The Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC) says the administration of late former President Mohammadu Buhari made transformative contributions to Nigeria’s fiscal framework.

Executive Chairman of the commission, Mr Victor Muruako, made this known in Abuja yesterday, in his condolence message to the family of the late president. Muruako said Buhari’s administration introduced Zero-Based Budgeting (ZBB) to reset the budgeting system and improve budget credibility.

He said the effort enhanced transparency and accountability in public expenditure. According to the FRC boss, the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) introduced introduced by Buhari was instrumental in guiding Nigeria out of two recessions.

He said that Buhari’s leadership ensured economic resilience during the global COVID-19 crisis. He added: “Another landmark achievement was the expansion of the Treasury Single Account (TSA) implementation, which significantly strengthened financial oversight and curbed leakages in public funds.