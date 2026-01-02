…As Cleric Predicts There’ll Be Sponsored Attacks

The General Overseer of God’s Anointed and Blessed Church International, Pastor Toye Ebijomore, has predicted that insecurity will take a different dimension in the country, ranging from kidnapping to robbery, sponsored violence, arson, and bombing in public places in 2026.

Ebijomore also predicted that there will be plenty of food in Nigeria as of the second half of this year. However, he pleaded with the government to work towards making food and health care cheaper for the people.

In the prophecies made known during the crossover service at the church headquarters in Akure, to round off the church’s annual 40-day prayer and fasting, Ebijomore said 2026 is a year of the power of the blood of Jesus. He said there would be a great abundance this year, and attacks of the devil on people will also be many.

He said: “The government should be very careful because there is a plan by some people to sponsor vain men against reputable individuals, especially prophets, who speak tough to the government and make it look as if the government is behind it.

“This year, people will have lots of money in their hands, and there will be many government projects in places, but only a few people will achieve personal projects.”