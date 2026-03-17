…As Clark Commends Oborevwori’s N80bn Projects’ Commitment

The commitment of N80 billion to the infrastructural development of the riverine areas of Delta State by Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has received accolade.

The state’s Commissioner, in charge of the Directorate of Riverine Infrastructure, Ebikeme Clark, has hailed the governor for his sustained political will to the development of oil-bearing communities across the state through large-scale infrastructure projects.

Clark, in Asaba yesterday, said the recent approvals granted by the State’s Executive Council for the construction of several strategic roads in riverine communities, was a clear demonstration of the Governor’s determination to open up coastal areas to stimulate economic growth.

He said, “the projects, valued at over N80 billion, will significantly improve accessability, enhance socio-economic activities and transform the rural economy of the benefiting communities.”