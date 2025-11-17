…As Civilian JTF Seeks FG Support to Wipe Out Bandits

The Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) National Chairman, Kailani Muhammad, yesterday said with advanced technology and equipment from the Federal Government, the body would crush bandits in one year.

He said this when Charles Omini, special envoy/Ambassador to West Africa for International Human Rights Protection Service/Forum, presented him with a Certificate of Partnership as chairman of the West African JTF in Abuja at the weekend.

According to him, the government should give the Civilian JTF the necessary support to see what they will do; we will crush them. Muhammad said:“If actually we mean business, we know, even in the states where all these things are happening, we know their locations, we know where they are.”

The CJTF chief also urged President Bola Tinubu to sign an undertaking with all the service chiefs in collaboration with the CJTF to wipe out insecurity in one year. He said: “We are calling on Mr President to give all the security chiefs a timeline of one year.

They should sign an undertaking, and in the next one year, in collaboration, they will work with us to make sure that we wipe out insecurity in Nigeria.