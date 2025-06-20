… As Chairman Expresses Gratitude To Saudi Authorities, Transport Company

Share

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Professor Abdullahi Saleh Usman, has expressed profound appreciation to the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Daleel Al Maalim Transportation Company for their unwavering support and hospitality extended to Nigerian pilgrims during the 2025 Hajj operations.

Professor Usman made the remarks during a dinner hosted in honour of NAHCON by Daleel Al Maalim in Makkah to mark the successful conclusion of the Hajj rites.

Quoting from the Qur’an, “And proclaim to the people the Hajj; they will come to you on foot and on every lean camel from every distant pass to witness benefits for themselves…,” the NAHCON Chairman emphasized that Hajj remains a global spiritual gathering that reflects the unity, brotherhood, and strength of the Muslim Ummah.

According to him, “Among the greatest benefits of Hajj is the opportunity it provides for Muslims from diverse backgrounds to meet, interact, and establish bonds of brotherhood while performing sacred rites ordained by Allah in designated places and days.”

He commended Daleel Al Maalim for their partnership and exemplary service in facilitating the movement of Nigerian pilgrims across the holy sites, highlighting their cooperation, generosity, and display of Islamic brotherhood throughout the operation.

“This is a gesture we will never forget. Your hospitality will remain a living memory in our hearts,” the Chairman stated. The NAHCON CEO also paid glowing tribute to the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for its tireless efforts in organizing and securing a smooth Hajj for millions of pilgrims.

“Saudi Arabia has proven once again to be a trustworthy custodian of the Two Holy Mosques. The level of organization, security, medical services, and general care for pilgrims is a testament to Allah’s favour upon this blessed land,” he said.

He added that despite the intense weather conditions, the 2025 Hajj recorded minimal incidents, attributing the overall success to divine mercy, the commitment of all stakeholders, and the unrelenting support of the Saudi authorities.

In a show of national solidarity, Professor Usman conveyed the greetings and appreciation of Nigeria’s President, His Excellency Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, describing him as “a leader who deeply cares about the welfare of Muslims and supports all efforts that uplift the Ummah.”

