As CE-sPESS Hosts Int’l Conference In FUTO

Learning is indeed a lifetime process. This could be proven when most learned individuals, such as professors, are members of a gathering targeted to impact knowledge on the participants.

The widely publicized 5-Day maiden International Conference on Procurement, Environmental and Social Standards (ICPES – 2024), which graciously held on 12th – 15th November, 2024 in the prestigious Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO), was a good example of the above assertion. The famous city of Owerri was agog penultimate week over the International Conference that witnessed the gathering of titans in both the academia and industry.

The Conference whose Theme is “Key to a Sustainable Livelihood in the 21st Century”, was heralded by a Opening Ceremony, which featured goodwill messages from special guests, various presentations on different topics by distinguished academics, as well as panel discussion.

It’s noteworthy that the Conference was gallantly hosted by the FUTO Centre of Excellence in Sustainable Procurement, Environmental and Social Standards (CEsPESS) in conjuction with the School of Environment Sciences (SOES) of the University.

In her Goodwill Message during the Opening Ceremony, the Deputy Governor of Imo State, Her Excellency, Lady Chinyere Ihuoma Ekomaru congratulated the hosts of the Conference and urged them to keep the flag flying as she officially declared the ICPES-2024 open. Lady Ekomaru – who was ably represented by the Principal Secretary to the Deputy Governor’s Office, Mr. John Njoku – assured the hosting team of her support.

On her part, the Chief Host and Chairman of the Occasion who happens to be the Eight Substantive ViceChancellor of the University, Prof. Mrs. Nnenna N. Oti commended the FUTO CE-sPESS and SOES for actualizing such a feat as she specially welcomed everyone who found time to grace the event.

The VC, ably represented by the DVC on Academics, Prof. Emma C. Esenwa described the outing as the first of its kind. In his Keynote Address on the topic “Procurement, Environmental and Social Standards: Unlocking Sustainable Livelihoods in the 21st Century”, the Seventh Substantive and the immediate past Vice-Chancellor of FUTO, Prof. Francis C.

Eze advocated the need to fully and duly incorporate Internet of Things (IoT) and Machine Learning (ML) in the procurement processes. Prof. Eze equally emphasized the essence of making profit, but not at the expense of the host communities or any entity that’s involved. Earlier on the Occasion, the Host of the ICPES-2024, Engr. Prof. Mrs. Gloria A.

Chukwudebe informed the participants that she was impressed that a Conference, which was conceived barely a few months back, came into reality. Prof. Chukwudebe, who is the pioneer and incumbent Leader of the FUTO CE-sPESS, took time to present the background and journey-so-far of the Centre to the members of the gathering.

Similarly, the Conference Co-Host, Prof. J. D. Njoku notified that the ICPES-2024 was borne out of the need to fully educate the members of the society, particularly the academia and industry, the practical essence of sticking to the extant rules when public procurement is being carried out.

Prof. Njoku, who is the current Dean of SOES, conscientized the participants to take the participation seriously as long as the brainstorming outing lasts.

In her Welcome Address at the beginning of the Ceremony, the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) Chair, Prof. Mrs. Roseline Feechi Njoku-Tony appreciated every member of the LOC for their laudable inputs during the preparatory session. Prof. Njoku-Tony stated that the planning was so rigorous, because the committee was expecting outstanding results.

The Guest Speakers who made presentations at the event were: Prof. Chidi Nzeadibe of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) who spoke virtually, Dr. Yakubu Aminu Dodo of the Najran University, Saudi Arabia who also presented via online, as well as the Acting Vice-Chancellor of the University of Agriculture & Environmental Sciences (UAES), Umuagwo in Imo State, Prof. Christopher C. Eze.

The Panel Discussion featured the representatives of the key stakeholders in the SPESSE Project. They were: Dr. Joshua Atah of the NUC (represented by Ms Lulu Airudulu); Mr. Adebowale Adedokun of the Bureau for Public Procurement (BPP), Abuja; Mrs. R. A. Odetoro of the Federal Ministry of Environment, Abuja, as well as Mr. Benjamin Okwesa of the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, Abuja (represented by Mr. Olutimi Jacob).

In his Vote of Thanks, the Steering Committee Chair, Prof. Chris Nwoko strongly thanked all stakeholders who contributed towards the success of the Conference, especially those who made out time to witness the commencement session.

The 5-Day ICPES-2024, which successfully came to an end on Friday, 15th November 2024, featured various sessions, including plenary, technical, debate, exhibition, and paper presentations.

The Guest Speakers during the plenary sessions from Wednesday, 13th to Friday, 15th included, but not limited to: Prof. Kenneth Amaechi of the University of Edinburgh, United Kingdom (UK); Dr. Vincent Ogu; Prof. Aka chief Odoemena of the Woodrow Wilson International Centre for Scholars, Washington DC, USA. Others were: Dr. Ama of the Bangor University, UK; Dr. Muhammad Ahaker Ali; and Prof. Ernest Uwazie of the Clifornia State University, USA.

Some of the participants who aired their views after the Conference expressed delight over the outing, and pleaded with the Management to ensure such an intellectual harvest is organized on a regularly basis.

This is the kind of gathering that ought to be treated with utmost seriousness by any society that’s determined to excel and triumph in its stride to greatness, hence academic entities are expected to invest more on such an uncommon intellectual harvest. Think about it.

