As Benue Bleeds, Nigeria Must Stop Asking ‘Why?’

The killings in Benue State are not just physical. They are the burning embers of decades of self-delusion and denial. Another night, another tens and hundreds of killings – once the food basket of the nation – the state has found itself engulfed again in the dark flames of violence.

The occasion? Not some tragic provocation or political upheaval, but an ongoing genocide and dislodgement of the natives from their ancestral lands while pretending it is farmers and herders clashing.

The killings in Benue have nothing to do with cows and herders, and farmers. It is a deliberate ethnic cleansing designed to dispossess the people of their God given land and settle in foreign invaders that were willfully brought in by some elements to invade Nigeria.

Some powerful politicians had spoken about this on national television, how the Fulani are a global people who regard every place like home. For instance, they will besiege a place like Bayelsa and make it their home, claiming its resources and changing the culture of the people and planting their religion.

Yet apart from woes and destruction, there is no evidence that Fulani have developed any place to justify that they indeed want to make it a home. Before the president visited Benue, nearly 218 were killed in Yelewata, and over 6000 were internally displaced.

The natives reported that some of the people who attacked them were shouting ‘Allah Akbar’. The DSS reported that they received actionable intelligence on the impending attack, which was passed on to sister security agencies. Yet nothing was done to detect the invaders before they reached the sleepy villages, nothing done to deter them or deny them entry.

With nothing to defend themselves with, and the military unable to protect them because the high command had already handcuffed the security, the bloodthirsty villains moved in and mowed down the villagers, sparing neither women nor children. They burnt down houses, killed their livestock, and destroyed their food banks.

It took the visit of the President, who was visibly shocked that no one had been arrested on account of the gruesome killings, before a few arrests were made by the police and the military. But neither the president’s visit northe relocation of the Army Chief to Benue could stop the killings of another 27 people, and again, hundreds of homes and shops were vandalized or torched.

This is what life in Benue now looks like. This is what coexistence has become: a pretext for carnage, hospitality now transformed into a funeral procession for the remnants of order. We know the pattern by now. The predictable ritual: The media quickly reaches for its euphemisms: “unrest,” herders clash,” and “tensions.” No identities offered. No ideologies were examined.

Just a vague fog of explanation, as though people spontaneously combusted in joy, and herders were provoked by the sheer exuberance of some youths rustling cattle or killing stray cows. But beneath the smoke lies a truth we dare not name: This was not an accident of exuberance, nor the mischief of mistreated herders letting off steam. It was the latest outburst in a long war on Nigeria from within, waged not only with knives, guns and fire but with ideology.

An ideology that sanctifies destruction that frames grievance as virtue, and labels any effort to restore order as “oppression and ethnic profiling At the heart of this ideology is the unrelenting cult of jihadism – not just in its armed form, but in its cultural and psychological manifestations.

The belief that violence is holy when directed at the indigenous people, who are mostly Christians or traditional worshipers. That rage is righteous when wrapped in the banners of identity or injustice. That civilization must apologise before it can defend itself. What has been visible in Benue week after week was not merely terrorism.

It was a theatre of menace and a message, again and again: we do not love your community, we do not respect your traditions, and we will desecrate your symbols – even your victories – to remind you of your weakness. The flames and stench of decomposing flesh are not just physical.

They are the burning embers of decades of self-delusion. Of leaders who refuse to admit that mass immigration without integration comes at a cost. That we cannot live peacefully in a borderless country. Of intellectuals who insisted that all cultures are equal, even when some glorify martyrdom over mercy.