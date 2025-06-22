As Benedict Oramah’s Tenure At Afreximbank Winds Down

Share

As the African Export-Import Bank, Afreximbank, gears up for its 32nd annual meeting in Abuja later this month, it is important to reflect on the profound and transformative impact it has had on Africa’s trade and infrastructure development over the past three decades. Central to this narrative is Professor Benedict Oramah, whose decade-long tenure as President and Chairman of the Board of Directors has not only shaped Afreximbank’s direction but also significantly influenced the continent’s economic landscape.

Oramah’s tenure is gradually winding down and the Annual Meeting presents an opportunity to reflect on that eventful decade and how best to chart a new path going forward.

When he took the helm in 2015, he stepped into a crucial period in the bank’s history, following in the footsteps of Jean-Louis Ekra. The African economy was at a crossroads, grappling with various challenges, including commodity price swings, infrastructure deficits, and political instability. Yet, under Oramah’s leadership, Afreximbank has emerged as a beacon of hope, guiding Africa towards higher economic growth and development.

One of the most remarkable aspects of Oramah’s leadership is his commitment to the vision of Afreximbank’s founders, which has fueled initiatives such as the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA). For too long, Africa has been portrayed as a patchwork of fragmented markets, each tied down by regulations and restrictions. AfCFTA aims to unify these markets, creating a more seamless trading environment to foster intra-Africa trade. This vision is not merely aspirational; it has tangible consequences, as evidenced by the increased economic momentum across member states.

Afreximbank’s growth over the years is a testament to this renewed focus. When Oramah assumed leadership, the bank’s total assets stood at a modest $5 billion. By the end of 2024, that figure had grown to over $40.1 billion, a staggering sevenfold increase. This growth in assets and shareholder funds, which reached $7.2 billion, highlights the robust financial foundation Oramah has laid during his tenure. More importantly, it reflects a strategic alignment with Africa’s pressing needs, ultimately positioning Afreximbank as a key player in the global financial arena.

Oramah’s contributions extend beyond financial metrics and deal-making. He has successfully fostered partnerships that have led to tangible improvements across various sectors, including healthcare and energy—two domains critical for the continent’s development. His visionary leadership in promoting sustainable development in the oil and gas sector is especially noteworthy, having facilitated over $70 billion in funding for infrastructure projects across Africa. This investment has been instrumental in improving energy access, encouraging industrialization, and positioning Africa competitively on the global stage.

For instance, the allocation of more than $5 billion into refinery projects across Nigeria, Angola, and Senegal has diminished Africa’s reliance on imported refined products. This not only enhances energy security but also plays a pivotal role in reversing the ongoing balance of payments crisis linked to energy imports. Oramah’s establishment of the Charter of the Africa Energy Bank (AEB) exemplifies his forward-thinking approach. Launched in 2023, this initiative is tailored to mobilize funding and streamline investments in Africa’s energy sector. Such innovative strategies have earned him the prestigious Mohammed S. Barkindo Lifetime Achievement Award in 2024, underscoring his impact in addressing the continent’s energy challenges.

Moreover, Afreximbank’s flagship initiative, the African Medical Centre of Excellence (AMCE) in Abuja, serves as a blueprint for tackling healthcare issues on the continent. Developed in collaboration with King’s College Hospital in London, the AMCE is set to redefine healthcare standards across Africa. By providing comprehensive medical services, it aims to reduce the continent’s dependence on medical tourism, which drains an estimated $6-10 billion annually from African economies.

Looking ahead, the establishment of the Afreximbank African Trade Centre (AATC) in Abuja’s Central Business District marks another significant milestone. With an investment of $120 million, the AATC addresses the chronic shortage of trade information and support services, representing a proactive response to the systemic challenges that have hindered trade growth within the continent. This initiative is not just a physical infrastructure project; it symbolizes a commitment to empowering African economies through better trade practices.

As we evaluate the legacy of Benedict Oramah, it is clear that his leadership has solidified Afreximbank’s role as Africa’s voice in the global financial system. He has cultivated favorable relationships with international stakeholders, resulting in enhanced credibility and recognition for the bank. The expansion of its shareholder base enables it to unlock greater investment and partnership opportunities, all of which are crucial in a world increasingly defined by economic inter-dependence.

The recent Africa-Caribbean Trade and Investment Forum exemplifies this vision, demonstrating the synergy that can be achieved when diverse economies collaborate through shared interests. In a global environment where economic power dynamics are rapidly shifting, it is imperative that African nations position themselves strategically to leverage their unique strengths.

In conclusion, as we honor the contributions of Professor Benedict Oramah to Afreximbank and the broader African economic landscape, it is expected that the Bank will carry forward his vision of collaboration, innovation, and sustainable development. The challenges facing Africa are formidable, but with continued investment in infrastructure, healthcare, and trade initiatives, there is a path forward. Afreximbank stands as a testament to what is possible when visionary leadership aligns with a collective commitment to overcome challenges and seize opportunities. Oramah’s journey in Afreximbank may be coming to an end, but the vision still burns bright and the possibilities remain endless.

Share