As Bandits Kidnap Community Leader, 2 Others

Bandits have again unleashed terror on Kujama in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, abducting the District Head, Mr Steven Ibrahim and two others. The Kaduna State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Mansur Hassan, who confirmed the kidnap incident, said the District Head was abducted alongside two others while walking out of a reservation centre located behind Bethel Baptist School along Kaduna- Kachia highway.

A local JTF member who did not want his name in print because of the nature of their work said the District head was in company of two others when the gunmen came on motorcycle and picked them up at gunpoint. He said, “The place where the incident happened was behind the Bethel Baptist School and the incident happened around 7pm on Sunday.

People around the Angu- war Ayaba community said they saw them being conveyed on their (bandits) motorcycles into the bush. Also confirming the incident, the Ardon Ardodi of Chikun Local Government, Ibrahim Saleh described the incident as unfortunate, “It is true that our district head was abducted.

Very unfortunate and may God bring an end to such incidents,” he prayed. Meanwhile, two mobile policemen reportedly sustained gunshot injuries after suspected bandits attacked Kakangi community in Birnin Gwari area of Kaduna State.