As Asaba ‘Canonises’ Maryam Babangida

Family background

Dr Mrs Maryam Babangida was born into the family of Mr Leonard Nwanonye Okogwu of Umu-Elibujor in Umuonaje Quarters of Asaba, the Delta State capital.

Early life

She startrd early school days in Asaba. She completed her primary education at Convent Primary School in Asaba. She thereafter joined her father who was then working in the Northern region of the country. She attended Anima College in Kaduna where she proceeded to the Federal Training College. She obtained a Diploma in Secretarial Studies from La Salle University in Chicago, United States of America.

Unforgetable pet-project

She is an illustrious daughter of Asaba kingdom. She is being celebrated as one of the Asaba’s most iconic person. Her outstanding contributions to towards the development and empowerment of Nigeria women was enormous through her defunct Pet-Project, Better Life for Rural Women. She was instrumental to the naming of Asaba as the state capital of Delta when her husband, the former military President, Maj Gen Ibrahim Babangida, whom she married in 1969, was on the saddle in 1985.

First Lady

From August 27, 1985 to August 26, 1993, she was the First Lady of Nigeria. She brought greater vision of recognition to women in the society to lead and achieve lofty roles in all spheres of human endeavours. At the time she died, she was still pursuing the realization of the goal.

NAOWA president

When she was the President of the Nigerian Army Officers Wives Association (NAOWA) after the elecation of her husband as the Chief of Army Staff in 1984, she introduced and implemented several educational, agricultural and economic empowerment programmes for the benefit of the wives of Army officers. She initiated and executed poverty alleviation measures through skill acquisition and techniques to uplift, promote self-reliance and improve the condition of Army Officers Wives living in the Barracks.

Credit of establishments

To her credit, the National Commission for Women was through her relentless, tireless and determined efforts. Besides facilitating the establishment of some cooperative societies for women, in Minna, the home-state of her husband, small scale and educational business enterprises were set up for women by her to better their lots.

Why 76 masquerade-trees for Maryam

In loving memory of Maryam Ndidiamaka, the wife of the former military President Ba- bangida, the Asagba of Asaba, Obi Prof Chike Edozien and the people of the kingdom, planted 76 masquerade trees along the pop- ular Maryam Babangida Way in Asaba to commenorate her iconic contributions to mankind before her demise.

The Iyase of Asaba, Obi Pat- rick Onyeobi said the trees were 76 because it was significant to her posthumous age. He said that represents the best birthday was wish the people of the kingdom and capital city can render to her in death for making the dream of national and global recognition possible for the indigenous people of Asaba.

Before planting of tree

Former Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan immortalized her with a strategic long stretch of road, leading to the state’s Secretariat, the state’s House of Assembly and others within Asaba metropolis, named, Maryam Babangida Way. As if that was not enough, the incumbent Oshimili South Local Government Chairman, Dr Kelvin Ezenyili, the council area that harbours the state capital, built and named the ultra-modern Legislative Complex after her.

Monarch, others speak

The paramount ruler of Aha- ba, the Asagba of Asaba, Obi Prof Chike Edozien, supported by his Council-of-Chiefs and the chairman of a week-long programme to commemorate Maryam’s 76 posthumous birthday and also the lawmaker, representing Oshimili South constituency in the House of Assembly, Hon Bridget Ayanfulu, in Asaba, said Maryam cannot be forgotten in a hurry owing to her outstanding contributions to the development and empowerment of Nigeria women.

According to the lawmaker, she brought the plights of womenfolk to the centre stage of national discourse and policy-making, especially when her husband was the president of Nigeria. The monarch, who spoke through the Iyase of the Kingdom, Obi Patrick Onyeobi, said she worked throughout her lifetime for the realization of the better life for rural women and the less privilege. He said, “As President of Nigerian Army Officers Wives Association (NAOWA), following the elevation of her husband as the Chief of Army Staff in 1984, Maryam Babangida introduced and implemented several educational and economic empowerment programmes for benefits of the wives of Army Officers.”

He said as First Lady from August 27, 1985, to August 26, 1993, her dream and vision to bring greater recognition to women in the society, improve their lives and empower them to seek and achieve leadership roles was upscaled. “Under her, Better Life Programme for Rural Women, agricultural health and educational projects, designed to empower women and enhance their well being, were initiated and implemented”, he emphasized.

The monarch said some persons saw the creation of Delta, with Asaba as its capital, as an act of God but forgot that history was kind to Maryam to have been used by God to prevail on her husband. The Iyase said besides planting of trees, a Seminar, titled: ‘Giving Impetus to Woman in Governance and Enterprise’ would be held. He said the Delta State branch of the National Association of Woman Entrepreneurs (NAWE) would hold an exhibition on the goods and products produced by members of the group in her honour.

Is she a saint?

Although, she was not canonized according to Christian faith, but to the people of Asaba, she remains a Saint. The indegenes drew their strength from the fact that her 76th birthday this year fell on the All Saints’ Day in Christendom. Also, that the making of Asaba the capital of Delta was to them a watershed on the massacre of Asaba peoples during the Nigerian Civil War. Onyeobi said the 76 trees were significant to her new age in death.