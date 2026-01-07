…As Army Deploys Modern Tech To Fight Security Threats

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt.-Gen. Shuaibu Waidi yesterday said the Nigerian Army is deploying available resources with modern technology to address emerging security threats and improve security across the country.

He said when he visited Niger State Governor Umaru Bago in Minna yesterday the new approach was aimed at enhancing the operational effectiveness of troops and responding proactively to evolving security challenges.

Waidi said his visit to Niger was to declare open the Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC) Conference for 2026, and to commence operational visit to key military formations in the state.

According to him, the operational visit will take him to the 31 Artillery Brigade and 18 Brigade Bida, as part of efforts to addressing prevailing security challenges in parts of the state.

The COAS said the visit was aimed at assessing operational gaps and providing additional resources to strengthen ongoing military operations in the state.

The army chief noted that Niger State was not new to him, adding that sustained collaboration between the military and the state government was crucial to achieving lasting peace and stability.

He thanked the Niger government and residents for the warm reception accorded him and expressed optimism that further cooperation and collaboration would deepen security efforts in the state.