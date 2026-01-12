…As Army, C’River Honour Fallen Heroes

The Cross River State Government and the Nigerian Army have pledged their commitment to honouring fallen heroes.

Speaking at a church service yesterday to mark the event, Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day in Calabar, Commander of 13 Brigade Brig.-Gen. Patrick Alimikhena, who delivered a goodwill message on behalf of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, said the occasion was set aside to honour the courage, sacrifice and selfless service of gallant men and women of the armed forces and other security agencies who paid the supreme price in defence of Nigeria.

According to him, the event affords Nigerians an opportunity to reflect on the sacrifices those still alive are making in the defence of the country.

He paid tribute to widows, widowers, children and families of deceased personnel, describing their sacrifices as profound and enduring. Governor Bassey Otu, represented by the House of Assembly Speaker Elvert Ayambem, urged Nigerians, particularly members of the armed forces, not to lose faith in the country. He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to strong collaboration with the military and other security agencies.