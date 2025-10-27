…As APC Elders Demand Probe Of Owo LG Boss

All Progressives Congress (APC) elders in Ondo State yesterday demanded the probe of the suspended Owo Local Government Area Chairman Tope Omolayo.

The Coordinator of the APC Elders’ Movement for Tinubu 2027 in Ondo State Agboola Kelly asked the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), police, Department of State Services (DSS), and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to investigate Omotoyo. He was suspended by the councilors over alleged gross misconduct and misappropriation of the Internally Generated Revenue of the local government.

In a statement, Kelly described the allegations against Omolayo as too serious to ignore, urging anti-graft agencies to probe both the chairman’s conduct and his alleged claim of inadequate funding.

He said: “Omolayo’s assertion that the state provides less than N5 million monthly raises questions about financial management at both local and state levels. “The EFCC and ICPC must invite him for questioning to ensure transparency and uphold the APC’s commitment to good governance.”