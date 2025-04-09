…As Amadi Urges FG, Imo To Immortalise Dozie

Share

The Founder of the Centre for Transparency Advocacy, Dr. Chima Matthew Amadi (Mazi Gburugburu), has asked the Federal Government and Imo State Government to immortalise the late Nda Pascal Gabriel Dozie. He described the businessman as a titan and one of Nigeria’s most visionary entrepreneurs.

He said Imo State has lost a quintessential community leader, and a father figure. Amadi, who paid the tribute in a statement in Abuja said Dozie was blessed with humility and integrity.

The statement said: “Sadly, our dear state, Imo, has lost an illustrious son, an intentional statesman, a quintessential community leader, and a father figure who shared in our vision of a state where transparency, accountability, the rule of law, and good governance are institutionalized.

“While we mourn his passing, especially at a time his wise counsel was most needed to realizing the Imo State our founding fathers envisioned, we also celebrate an extraordinary legacy, built on excellence, foresight, and an unrelenting commitment to progress.

“May I appeal to the Federal Government and the Government of Imo State to accord a befitting immortality to this great Icon, in recognition of his many impactful contributions to nationhood.”

